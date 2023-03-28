Xi Jinping’s plan to annex Russian territory is here to see it all





The long-debated deal on Power of Siberia 2 (POS2), a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia, has become emblematic of the one-sided and mildly abusive relationship between China and Russia. since the start of the Ukrainian war. . This is not good news for Moscow. Ahead of Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia, Putin boldly announced that the pipeline deal was ready for signing, prematurely calling it the deal of the century. But Xi, oblivious to such overzealousness, refused to sign anything. No mention of POS2 appears in Xi’s official statements at the meetings. In the final joint statement, all a disappointed Putin could say was that there was still work to be done on review and approval. It is in this context that we should read Xi’s farewell words to Putin, oracular and ominous, referring to changes to come, the likes of which have not been seen in a century, that we can bring forward together. . China watchers have pored over those words down to the smallest nuance, but it’s pretty clear that Xi was portraying himself as the leader, with Putin nominally on his side, of a revisionist assault on the liberal world order. Beijing’s vision for the centenary of the People’s Republic of China in 2049 is the global triumph of a fully developed, wealthy and powerful China. It will not include sharing power with a chaotic Russian kleptocracy. The more Xi focuses his efforts on realizing the Chinese dream, the more relentlessly his political and economic coercion will be directed against Putin and Russia, and the weaker and more dependent both will become. Xi’s revisionist goals involve erasing the shame of historic territorial losses. He imposed communist rule in Hong Kong, seeks to do so in Taiwan, and no doubt has the same ambition for the 600,000 square kilometres, three times the area of ​​Britain that czarist Russia wrested from control. Manchu weakened by the Opium War in 1858-1860 under the treaties of Aigun and Beijing. This area includes parts of Siberia, from where Putin’s much-vaunted pipeline deal would extract resources for sale to China. Since the Chinese Communist Party regime derives much of what it presents as legitimacy from these revanchist campaigns, paying Putin for Siberian resources is like buying the family’s money from a thief. Beijing views its loss of Mongolian lands similarly, given the Soviet Union’s crucial role in severing Mongolia from remnants of Chinese rule in the early 20th century. Already, cross-border economic activity in Siberia by countless Chinese communities, including in Khabarovsk and Vladivostok, is tacitly reviving historic Chinese claims to this resource-rich and highly strategic region. For decades, Chinese mobsters have smuggled valuable Siberian resources to China across a porous border, often in collusion with Russian criminals. This is a flagrant violation of Russian sovereignty. Putin’s disastrous assault on Ukraine may have taken his eyes off Russia’s 4,200km border with China, and the many thousands of troops expected to guard it, but the Chinese remain focused. Xi Jinping’s zero-sum ambition for the great revival of China is gradually gaining ground on Russian soil.

