Boris Johnson is ‘stepping up’ his by-election campaign as he prepares for the ‘worst case…





The Privileges Committee is set to rule on whether Boris Johnson ‘recklessly or intentionally’ misled the House of Commons over ‘Partygate’.



Boris Johnson is set to step up his campaign in his constituency as he prepares for a possible by-election after a grilling by the privileges committee. Mr Johnson is understood to be preparing for the ‘worst case scenario’ after facing senior MPs over allegations he ‘recklessly or intentionally’ misled the House of Commons over anti-lockdown parties at the interior of No. 10. If sanctioned, the former prime minister could face a ten-day suspension from the Commons, which could trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge & Ruislip constituency. Mr Johnson has been more active in the area since leaving his post as Prime Minister, calling for a new hospital and police station. Boris Johnson faced a four-hour grilling by the privileges committee on Wednesday.



One of his allies has confirmed Mr Johnson’s intention to “step up” the campaign as the Privileges Committee prepares to deliver its verdict in May. “He foresees the worst case scenario, there’s no point in waiting for them to deliver their verdict,” they told The Times. “Hell be ready regardless of the outcome.” Learn more: Beleaguered but defiant: Boris Johnson dismisses Partygate claims as ‘nonsense’ suggesting he won’t accept verdict Learn more: ‘What’s wrong with these people?!’: James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters Boris Johnson insists he believed ‘Partygate’ rallies were in order at the time.



Mr Johnson’s allies appeared to be trying to discredit the Privileges Committee before it began its grilling on the ex-PM, calling it a ‘kangaroo court’. Meanwhile, during Mr Johnson’s hearing, stalwart loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg said his former boss was ‘doing very well against the marsupials’. Boris is doing very well against the marsupials. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) March 22, 2023 The former prime minister dismissed claims he intentionally or recklessly misled the Commons as ‘complete nonsense’, suggesting he would not accept the verdict of an inquest if it found that he had misled deputies about the scandal. He said hand on heart that he had not meant to mislead Parliament about the lockdown-breaking events at No 10. “What I can say to the Right Honorable and Learned Gentleman is that all guidelines were followed to the letter in Number 10,” he continued. “I have been assured on several occasions since these allegations, assured that there was no party and that no Covid rules had been broken. “I apologize for the impression that has been given that Downing Street staff are taking this less seriously. “He added that it would have been completely foolish to publish sweeping denials that he knew to be false.

