Narendra Modis Cricket Kick – CounterPunch.org

What a blow. Naked amoral but utterly selfish in her sugary glory. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who otherwise appears to have clerical qualities, had what he wanted: an accommodating, perhaps clueless guest in the form of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; a shared interest in India’s national sport cricket and an illuminating spectacle as the supreme Hindu leader presiding over a new political era. For Albanese, it was ill-suited and disturbing, but entirely befitting the occasion.

This month, Albanese, who has been kept within the big powers of late, found himself at the mercy of cricketing diplomacy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He had been placed on an improvised golf cart with Modi ahead of the start of the fourth Test of cricket between Australia and India. But Albanese was not just Modis’ guest; he also appeared in a stadium named after the prime minister he was keeping company with. Modesty had been exorcised; pomp and narcissism had taken its place.

National team cricketers have not been spared flowery manipulation and flowery exploitation. In India, cricket is God-fearing, beer-drinking footballers look like mild agnostics of a certain reserve and domestic sensibility. In the Indian cricket canon, players are sanctified from around the world, added to a shrine of permanent worship in something reminiscent of ancient tradition. Much like the deities of the Roman Empire, all of the great cricketers from Antigua to Sydney found their spiritual holy ground on Indian soil, forever assimilated.

For Modi, it all meant opportunity and glory. He is the classically dangerous politician for those in the widely portrayed West who think they understand him. Supple, soft, oily, Modi is both unscrupulous and prone to courtship. And Albanese was there to keep him company. Teams from two major cricketing nations were effectively incorporated into the show, with Modi and Albanese giving their respective countries’ captains their caps before the start of the games.

The power nexus in world cricket and his Modi link was also affirmed by the presence of officials from the very powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). They were on hand to give Modi the most vulgar of gifts: a flashy framed photo of himself.

The scenes should have made Albanese uncomfortable. While Australian officials, business types and opportunists dream of market opportunities in India, it is also worth appreciating what Modi is. This is only relevant given the powerful moral bent Canberra has on these issues: the Chinese and Russians are seen as barbarians hammering the rules-based order and destroying human rights or something like that and there lies India, promising, vast and theoretically democratic.

Things, however, are not going well in the world’s largest democracy. It was only in February that the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai received an unfriendly visit from the tax authorities. intention on the conduct of an investigation. This came just weeks after the organizations released a documentary which shone a less than rosy light on the dear leader.

For all of this, Australian governments can hardly complain: the Australian Federal Police carried out similar acts against the national broadcaster in June 2019, and even went so far as to suggest that two journalists from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation could be prosecuted for offenses against national security.

Modi also had a superb distraction to use against the Australian Prime Minister. He could reprimand his guest and exhort him on what was happening regarding the recent acts of vandalism against Hindu temples in Melbourne. It is unfortunate that attacks on temples have been regularly reported in Australia in recent weeks.

These mostly featured slogans in support of the pro-Khalistan Sikh separatist movement. The wall of the ISKCON temple located in the suburb of Albert Park, for example, featured the words Khalistan Zindabad (Long Live the Sikh Homeland), Hindustan Murdabad (Down with India) and Sant Bhindranwale are martyred. Another incident at Carrum Downs featured, according to Victorian police, damage which included graffiti slogans of what appears to be [of] a political character.

Albanese, caught in the role of the good host, could only say that such acts had no place in Australia. And we will take every step through our police and security agencies to ensure that anyone responsible for this will face the full force of the law. Were a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity.

In India, on the other hand, there is more than enough space for intolerance when Prime Minister Modi and the authorities of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) encourage it. The rights of Muslims, for example, have been shortcut by the Citizenship Amendment Act, an instrument that allows non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan to apply for Indian citizenship if they arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Violence against Muslims and Islamophobic statements by officials have also become more common, with India’s Supreme Court warning that mob attacks risk becoming normalized in the current environment.

None of this came up in Modi-Albanian discussions. Nor is it the driving force behind India’s leading port-power conglomerate, the Adani Group, which has major mining, rail and port interests in Australia. To add to its inglorious environmental record, Adani Was found by short-selling activist Hindenburg Research earlier this year for allegedly being responsible for accounting fraud and stock manipulation. Keeping this off the agenda was yet another powerful coup for the Indian ruler.