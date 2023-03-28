Boris Johnson: Why is he in so much trouble and can his political career survive? | party portal

Boris Johnson spent the afternoon of Wednesday March 22 being closely questioned by a committee of Tory and opposition MPs about a number of Downing Street rallies that took place while the UK was in lockout due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events became known as the Partygate scandal.

What happened this week?

Johnson resign as prime minister from the UK on July 7 last year after a series of controversies, the biggest of which was Partygate. In truth, his tenure as prime minister, which began with a landslide victory in the national general election for his Conservative Party in December 2019, had been plagued with mishaps.

But Partygate was probably the biggest of the bunch. And on Wednesday, Johnson was questioned about it by a committee of fellow parliamentarians. Its future is in their hands.

So what is Partygate, exactly?

The story began with Guardians political editor Pippa Crerar. In October 2021, while working for another British newspaper, the Daily Mirror, she received a whistleblower. One of his sources told him that the Covid rules had been broken at 10 Downing Street, the home of the British Prime Minister. While the rest of the country had adhered to lockdown rules to contain the coronavirus pandemic, some Downing Street staff had been less observant. In fact, they were gathering and drinking. Regularly.

As Crerar explained in an article for the Guardian published earlier this week, it took some time before she felt confident enough to publish a story. ‘Cause to begin with, she found what she was told hard to believe

So how many parties were there?

The first article, published in December 2021, alleged that two illicit events had taken place. But as the media began to dig, more were uncovered. Much, much more. An official was asked to investigate, she looked 15 events. And then the London police intervened. By the end of their investigation, 83 people had been fined by detectives. Johnson was one of them.

Details of these parties caused outrage; an official report noted that several of the events were drunk and rowdy. At one departure there was loud karaoke, someone was sick and there was a fight. At a Christmas party, red wine was splashed on a wall.

This was all happening as millions of Britons observed strict lockdown rules. They weren’t going out. After all, Johnson, as prime minister, had implored them not to. He had urged people to follow the rules his government had designed. After Johnson was fined there were calls for him to step down, but he refused to step down. But his problems were far from over.

All the guidelines were followed completely in issue 10, but was that the case?

After the first article was published, Johnson traveled to the House of Commons, the democratically elected house which has 650 Members of Parliament (MPs), representing constituencies across the UK. Johnson denied that any parties had taken place and told MPs that all guidelines had been followed completely in Number 10.

It was a line he held to repeatedly over the coming months. However, over time, this emphatic statement seemed increasingly implausible. As the extent of the misbehavior and law breaking became apparent, it became comically untrue.

Politicians can get away with a lot in the UK, but telling untruths in parliament is a line MPs dare not cross. There is a committee looking into whether MPs have made misleading statements, and on Wednesday it called Johnson before them.

Although Johnson has now admitted that the statements he made at the time were untrue, the committee is considering whether he made them recklessly, that is, he should have known they were absurd. He lived in the house where most of the parties took place, he was photographed at some of them and was also fined by the police. Could he really not know what was going on under his own roof?

Defense of Johnsons: hand on heart, I didn’t lie

Johnson was optimistic when he appeared before the committee. He said none of his staff had ever told him the rules were being broken, so as far as he was concerned, he had told the truth. He criticized the questions he faced about the events he personally witnessed as complete nonsense. He argued that it would have been completely foolish for him to have deliberately misled Parliament.

At the end of a three-and-a-half-hour session, he said the committee could only conclude he was right and seemed to indicate he would not accept any other verdict.

I think people will judge for themselves, based on the testimony you have produced, the fairness of this committee. I’m confident you’ll show that you can be fair.

What happens next?

Despite Johnson’s protests, it was evident from the questions he was asked, the answers he gave and the body language in the room that the former prime minister remains in deep trouble. His testimony was described as fragile by a member of the committee. Johnson, another MP suggested, had misinterpreted his own Covid advice.

If the committee decides that Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons, it could suspend him from a decision that could trigger a recall petition, Johnson would face a by-election in his constituency. The ignominy of such an official rebuke could sink Johnson’s political career, which has already suffered a dramatic downturn since the halcyon days of winning the national election three years ago.

The committee has not said when it will deliver its final report, it could take weeks or months.

How did people react to this latest twist in the saga?

Johnson’s allies in Parliament insist their man has done nothing wrong, but those die-hard supporters appear to be dwindling in number. He still enjoys considerable support in Britain’s right-wing media, particularly the Telegraph and the Daily mail.

But many of his Conservative Party colleagues seem tired of the perpetual drama surrounding Johnson. And voters, who in the past might have been inclined to forgive the former prime minister for his lackadaisical approach, also seem less forgiving now.

Certainly, if we trust this vote by show of hands. On Thursday evening, a BBC news program asked its audience if they believed Johnson’s evidence in committee. Person did.