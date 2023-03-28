Was Xi Jinping angered by Kishida’s surprise visit to Ukraine?

From March 20 to 22, 2023, shortly after securing his third term as President of the Communist Party of China (CCP), Xi Jinping made his international “maiden voyage” (of his new administration). Xi’s destination was Russia for a three-day state visit with Vladimir Putin.

The CPC side touted Xi’s trip as a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace that has attracted worldwide attention.”

However, on March 21, 2023, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s sudden visit to Ukraine shifted half of Xi Jinping and Putin’s “world’s attention” to Ukraine, which is currently in the midst of a war caused by the Russian invasion a year ago.

Kishida’s visit instantly shattered the false “peace envoy” image that the CCP had deliberately created around Xi. Following Kishida’s trip to Ukraine, the world was reminded that Russia and its “friend” the People’s Republic of China (PRC) are anything but peaceful.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a reception at the Kremlin in honor of the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow March 21, 2023. (Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev/Kremlin via REUTERS)

China’s dissatisfaction with Kishida’s visit to Ukraine

It is perhaps because of this reminder that, at a routine Chinese Foreign Ministry press conference on March 21, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said with great bitterness in his tone:

“The international community should adhere to the right direction of persuasion and dialogue, and create conditions for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. We hope Japan will do more conducive things to calm the situation, rather than the opposite. “

It should be noted that before Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, many Western leaders also visited Ukraine. Yet the CCP didn’t pay much attention to these other visits.

So why is the CCP so unhappy with the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit?

A tacit recognition of the influence of Japan

I believe there are very complex and profound reasons behind China’s dissatisfaction with Kishida’s trip to Ukraine.

The most superficial reason is that Kishida’s visit diverted attention from Xi Jinping, diverting global media attention from Xi and Putin to Ukraine and Japan.

A secondary reason is that while Xi Jinping chose to visit an invader, the Japanese Prime Minister visited the victim instead. Japan not only provides firm moral support, but also real material assistance.

This showed the world how hollow the CCP’s so-called “neutrality” is. On the one hand, the CCP firmly supports Russia even though the The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for his alleged war crimes. On the other hand, the CCP provides no moral, linguistic or material support to the side that opposes the aggression in Ukraine. What kind of neutrality has the CCP offered?

The third reason is that the CCP has realized the important restraining role that Japan will play in any future war against Taiwan that the CCP may launch. The CCP’s aggressive stance in the Taiwan Strait in recent years has already made Japan aware of the threats it faces.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe once declared his determination to defend Taiwan, saying that “a contingency in Taiwan is a contingency in Japan”. Japan has since increased its defense budget to 2% of GDP.

Some commentators say that it was the CCP’s military threat that “activated” Japan, which has been “dormant” for many years as a former military power.

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan stands next to a grave where the remains of three bodies were found, in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 April 2022. ( REUTERS/Volodymyr Petrov)

The psychological blocks of Chinese communists linked to Japan

The fourth reason why the CCP reacted the way it did to Kishida’s visit to Ukraine is more complicated.

The CCP did not win World War II. Nevertheless, the CCP stole the status of the Republic of China, represented by the Kuomintang government which later fled to Taiwan, as one of the victorious countries in this war. It’s a case of stolen bravery in a way. The CCP claims it fought Japan, but most of the fighting was fought by the CCP’s rivals, the Kuomintang.

This created the CCP’s complex psychological situation toward Japan as a defeated country in World War II.

Former CCP Chairman Mao Zedong expressed his “gratitude” to Japan on several occasions, saying that without Japan’s invasion of China, the Communist Party could have been wiped out by the Kuomintang. At the same time, as a thief of the status of a victorious country, the CCP has a psychological contempt for the defeated country of Japan.

In other words, the CCP knows that it is not a victorious country, and also knows that it has not won any victory against Japan. Note that when its own regime is in crisis, “anti-Japanese sentiment” is always a nationalist card the CCP plays to distract from its own mistakes.

Due to these factors, the CCP has a complex psychological state towards Japan, with arrogance and hostility as the main ingredients.

So when other national leaders visited Ukraine, the CCP remained silent. But when Prime Minister Kishida did the same, the CCP expressed deep displeasure.

The disturbing remark of Xi Jinping’s “profound changes”

As to why Xi Jinping would pay such a high-profile visit to Russia after Putin was accused of being a war criminal, different international media gave different interpretations.

For me, the best expression of Xi’s intentions and purpose for his trip to Russia was something he said to Putin before leaving Moscow at the end of his state visit: “We are here to provoke changes not seen for a hundred years”.

This statement echoes the phrase “profound changes not seen in a century,” Xi Jinping’s exclusive political term he proposed in 2017. Although the Chinese Communist Party has never officially explained what the ” profound changes not seen in a century”, the term is frequently quoted and often appears in the various “important speeches” of Xi Jinping.

After years of “serious understanding and study”, many Chinese have gradually come to realize that the “profound changes not seen in a century” that Xi Jinping is referring to probably include two aspects:

First, Xi wants to realize the so-called “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Second, Xi wants China to replace the United States as the global hegemon. This is consistent with the “historical logic that East rises and West falls” that the Chinese Communist Party believes in and propagates.

At the very least, Xi seems to believe that the CCP should enjoy international status equal to that of the United States, which Xi Jinping calls “seeing the world as equals.” Even many Western scholars still predict that China’s GDP will eventually surpass that of the United States, so it is inevitable that Xi Jinping will have such confidence in his long-term goals.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend a reception at the Kremlin in Russia on March 21, 2023. (Sputnik/Pavel Byrkin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

A Red Guard on the World Stage

It is difficult for outsiders to understand and imagine that the world in Xi Jinping’s eyes is different from ordinary society. In many ways, Xi is still a Red Guard from the Mao Zedong era. His dream is to plant red flags of communist revolution all over the world.

This vision of world communist domination explains Xi’s remarks about the disintegration of the Soviet Union: “There wasn’t even a man who could call himself a real man.

What Xi meant was that no one was bold enough to defend communism when the Soviet Union was collapsing. Everyone was a coward, in his eyes, for not continuing the global red revolution.

Perhaps, in Xi Jinping’s eyes, daring to form an alliance with belligerent Russia and go against the world is an expression of his “manliness”. In the whole world, only Xi is a “real man”, a hero of communism.

Mao Zedong and Josef Stalin at Stalin’s 71st birthday celebration in Moscow in December 1949. (via Wikimedia Commons)

Perhaps, in his mind, Xi even surpassed his idol Mao Zedong.

For what?

Because when Mao went to visit the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, the “big brother” of communism, as the “little brother” of communism, Mao was treated very coldly and was even placed under house arrest for ten days. The CCP was then humiliated by Russia.

But today, when Xi Jinping visited Vladimir Putin, he was greeted with the full measure of diplomatic and state honors. From this point of view, Xi Jinping has surpassed his “spiritual mentor” Mao Zedong. Russia and China swapped places.

However, things may not go according to Xi’s ambitious plans. With China and Russia currently mired in internal and external difficulties from their own dictators, how long can this temporary “heat-seeking alliance” last?

Author: Jennifer Zeng