Politics
Was Xi Jinping angered by Kishida’s surprise visit to Ukraine?
From March 20 to 22, 2023, shortly after securing his third term as President of the Communist Party of China (CCP), Xi Jinping made his international “maiden voyage” (of his new administration). Xi’s destination was Russia for a three-day state visit with Vladimir Putin.
The CPC side touted Xi’s trip as a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace that has attracted worldwide attention.”
However, on March 21, 2023, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s sudden visit to Ukraine shifted half of Xi Jinping and Putin’s “world’s attention” to Ukraine, which is currently in the midst of a war caused by the Russian invasion a year ago.
Kishida’s visit instantly shattered the false “peace envoy” image that the CCP had deliberately created around Xi. Following Kishida’s trip to Ukraine, the world was reminded that Russia and its “friend” the People’s Republic of China (PRC) are anything but peaceful.
China’s dissatisfaction with Kishida’s visit to Ukraine
It is perhaps because of this reminder that, at a routine Chinese Foreign Ministry press conference on March 21, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said with great bitterness in his tone:
“The international community should adhere to the right direction of persuasion and dialogue, and create conditions for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. We hope Japan will do more conducive things to calm the situation, rather than the opposite. “
It should be noted that before Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, many Western leaders also visited Ukraine. Yet the CCP didn’t pay much attention to these other visits.
So why is the CCP so unhappy with the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit?
A tacit recognition of the influence of Japan
I believe there are very complex and profound reasons behind China’s dissatisfaction with Kishida’s trip to Ukraine.
The most superficial reason is that Kishida’s visit diverted attention from Xi Jinping, diverting global media attention from Xi and Putin to Ukraine and Japan.
A secondary reason is that while Xi Jinping chose to visit an invader, the Japanese Prime Minister visited the victim instead. Japan not only provides firm moral support, but also real material assistance.
This showed the world how hollow the CCP’s so-called “neutrality” is. On the one hand, the CCP firmly supports Russia even though the The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for his alleged war crimes. On the other hand, the CCP provides no moral, linguistic or material support to the side that opposes the aggression in Ukraine. What kind of neutrality has the CCP offered?
The third reason is that the CCP has realized the important restraining role that Japan will play in any future war against Taiwan that the CCP may launch. The CCP’s aggressive stance in the Taiwan Strait in recent years has already made Japan aware of the threats it faces.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe once declared his determination to defend Taiwan, saying that “a contingency in Taiwan is a contingency in Japan”. Japan has since increased its defense budget to 2% of GDP.
Some commentators say that it was the CCP’s military threat that “activated” Japan, which has been “dormant” for many years as a former military power.
The psychological blocks of Chinese communists linked to Japan
The fourth reason why the CCP reacted the way it did to Kishida’s visit to Ukraine is more complicated.
The CCP did not win World War II. Nevertheless, the CCP stole the status of the Republic of China, represented by the Kuomintang government which later fled to Taiwan, as one of the victorious countries in this war. It’s a case of stolen bravery in a way. The CCP claims it fought Japan, but most of the fighting was fought by the CCP’s rivals, the Kuomintang.
This created the CCP’s complex psychological situation toward Japan as a defeated country in World War II.
Former CCP Chairman Mao Zedong expressed his “gratitude” to Japan on several occasions, saying that without Japan’s invasion of China, the Communist Party could have been wiped out by the Kuomintang. At the same time, as a thief of the status of a victorious country, the CCP has a psychological contempt for the defeated country of Japan.
In other words, the CCP knows that it is not a victorious country, and also knows that it has not won any victory against Japan. Note that when its own regime is in crisis, “anti-Japanese sentiment” is always a nationalist card the CCP plays to distract from its own mistakes.
Due to these factors, the CCP has a complex psychological state towards Japan, with arrogance and hostility as the main ingredients.
So when other national leaders visited Ukraine, the CCP remained silent. But when Prime Minister Kishida did the same, the CCP expressed deep displeasure.
The disturbing remark of Xi Jinping’s “profound changes”
As to why Xi Jinping would pay such a high-profile visit to Russia after Putin was accused of being a war criminal, different international media gave different interpretations.
For me, the best expression of Xi’s intentions and purpose for his trip to Russia was something he said to Putin before leaving Moscow at the end of his state visit: “We are here to provoke changes not seen for a hundred years”.
This statement echoes the phrase “profound changes not seen in a century,” Xi Jinping’s exclusive political term he proposed in 2017. Although the Chinese Communist Party has never officially explained what the ” profound changes not seen in a century”, the term is frequently quoted and often appears in the various “important speeches” of Xi Jinping.
After years of “serious understanding and study”, many Chinese have gradually come to realize that the “profound changes not seen in a century” that Xi Jinping is referring to probably include two aspects:
First, Xi wants to realize the so-called “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”
Second, Xi wants China to replace the United States as the global hegemon. This is consistent with the “historical logic that East rises and West falls” that the Chinese Communist Party believes in and propagates.
At the very least, Xi seems to believe that the CCP should enjoy international status equal to that of the United States, which Xi Jinping calls “seeing the world as equals.” Even many Western scholars still predict that China’s GDP will eventually surpass that of the United States, so it is inevitable that Xi Jinping will have such confidence in his long-term goals.
A Red Guard on the World Stage
It is difficult for outsiders to understand and imagine that the world in Xi Jinping’s eyes is different from ordinary society. In many ways, Xi is still a Red Guard from the Mao Zedong era. His dream is to plant red flags of communist revolution all over the world.
This vision of world communist domination explains Xi’s remarks about the disintegration of the Soviet Union: “There wasn’t even a man who could call himself a real man.
What Xi meant was that no one was bold enough to defend communism when the Soviet Union was collapsing. Everyone was a coward, in his eyes, for not continuing the global red revolution.
Perhaps, in Xi Jinping’s eyes, daring to form an alliance with belligerent Russia and go against the world is an expression of his “manliness”. In the whole world, only Xi is a “real man”, a hero of communism.
Perhaps, in his mind, Xi even surpassed his idol Mao Zedong.
For what?
Because when Mao went to visit the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, the “big brother” of communism, as the “little brother” of communism, Mao was treated very coldly and was even placed under house arrest for ten days. The CCP was then humiliated by Russia.
But today, when Xi Jinping visited Vladimir Putin, he was greeted with the full measure of diplomatic and state honors. From this point of view, Xi Jinping has surpassed his “spiritual mentor” Mao Zedong. Russia and China swapped places.
However, things may not go according to Xi’s ambitious plans. With China and Russia currently mired in internal and external difficulties from their own dictators, how long can this temporary “heat-seeking alliance” last?
RELATED:
Author: Jennifer Zeng
|
Sources
2/ https://japan-forward.com/was-xi-jinping-irked-by-kishidas-surprise-ukraine-visit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Canadian McCarthyism and spies spark yellow peril alert | Policy
- A Highland Park shooting survivor hijacks press conference to demand gun control.
- North Laurel tennis picks up victories over Barbourville and Oneida Baptist | Sport
- Solomon Islands: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred south of Santa Isabel Island at approximately 09:19 GMT on March 28.
- Boris Johnson buys 400-year-old moated house in Oxfordshire
- Rahul Gandhi loses his seat for slandering Narendra Modi
- Matt Rhule may have introduced the next great tradition
- How a historic general strike brought Israel to a standstill
- Gwyneth Paltrow trial: Ski accident accuser gives evidence – BBC News
- Chinese President Xi Jinping calls Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- A slow batting polarized the cricketing world
- The seismologist said that oil and gas drilling caused the largest earthquake in Alberta’s history