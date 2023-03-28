PM Modi to address Combined Commanders Conference this week





The state is ready for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address senior commanders of the three armed forces, Army, Navy and Air Force later this week at the 21 Strike Corps Headquarters located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The senior commanders of the three forces will meet from March 30 to April 1, 2023 and discuss several issues, including the integration of long-overdue services, the influence of new and emerging technologies on future wars, and the readiness of strengths. address emerging geopolitical threats. The three-day Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) serves as the primary platform for interaction of senior political leaders with senior military brass. What to expect? According to sources in the defense and security establishment during his interaction at the CCC, Prime Minister Modi is expected to review the progress made so far in the integration of forces, joint operations, as well as, above all, progress in the establishment of theater command. In 2019, the position of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) was advertised, following which the Modi government set a timeline to address critical issues that were holding back the cohesion and integration of forces. And to bring about the necessary changes in the interdependence of operations, support and logistical services, the then new CDS (late) General Bipin Rawat was granted three years. As previously reported by Financial Express Online, in line with government directive, CDS has been tasked with facilitating the restructuring of military commands for optimal use of resources by ensuring cohesion of operations, including through the creation of joint commands/ theatre. Unfortunately, the three-year deadline was missed due to the untimely death of General Rawat in a helicopter crash. Now a new CDS has been named India joined a select group of countries when it announced the establishment of the CDS office. So far, countries like the United States and China, according to public domain information, have integrated theaters or joint commands. Why the need for joint commands/integrated theatre? Once these are established, all assets, whether land, air and sea, are placed under the command of an officer assigned to a geographical area according to the military and strategic needs of the country. How many commandments does China have? It has about five commands and India, which has less territory and a smaller force, has 19 commands in the three services.

