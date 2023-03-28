Boris Johnson, Charles Sobhraj and my experience with truth and lies

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, appeared for more than three hours to answer the House of Commons Privileges Committee in Westminster on March 22.The Committee was examining the accusation against Johnson that he repeatedly lied to Parliament while in office in 2020 and 2021 for breaching guidelines his own government had set for the public during the COVID-19 shutdowns .

These guidelines and rules, enforceable in law, specified that social gatherings should not accommodate more than two people. For work gatherings, the required number of people could gather, but they had to remain in public and in private two meters apart. Wearing a mask was recommended, but not mandatory. All social gatherings were banned, including religious services; even funerals were limited to five attendees. Even in hospitals and nursing homes, strict restrictions applied.

It has been alleged and amply proven by photographs and even in clandestinely recorded video that 10 Downing Street, the residence and Prime Minister’s office of Boris Johnson where dozens of civil servants, advisers, party and government officials worked PM-wallas press office, had been the scene of several rallies that broke lockdown rules.

There were allegations and evidence that parties had been held in Downing Street, at least two of them attended by Boris Johnson himself.

When the allegations of these meetings and celebrations came to light, Johnson was forced to launch an investigation into what became publicly known as Partygate. A senior civil servant, Sue Gray, was put in charge of the investigation, which concluded that on several occasions the guidelines had been misrepresented and the rules broken, with employees smuggling suitcases full of wine bottles through Downing Street for wild parties in which social distancing this two meter rule has been absolutely neglected.

When the allegations hit the press and the The gray report confirmed some of them, there was a police investigation which fined Boris Johnson and, incidentally, Rishi Sunak for participating in one of these rallies. Police fines were probably less than 150 and it certainly wouldn’t break Richi Sunak’s bank.

Now BoJo, as he is often called, is accused of repeatedly telling parliament that he sincerely believes no rules were broken during the entire period. He now recognize that he misinformed parliament but said he was not lying. He believed, even with the assurances of his political staff, that what he said in parliament was the truth.

So what the seven MPs on the Privileges Committee, including four from his own Conservative Party, two from the Labor Party and one from the Scottish National Party, chaired by Labor Harriet Harman, have to determine is whether Boris lied to the Parliament. Did he know, having been there on several occasions to break the rules, like any fool, the truth and therefore lied?

The committee’s interrogation was harsh and ruthless. They provided visual evidence, photographs and video of parties held at 10 Downing Street. Johnson strenuously asserted that these were not parties but formal occasions to bid farewell to the hardworking staff leaving the building.

He was confronted with at least three occasions where there was absolute proof that the two-meter rule his government had established for the rest of the country had been violated in his own offices. He argued that the space at No 10 was very cramped and the councils allowed such an exception. When evidence of heavy drinking was shared, he argued that every occasion was a business meeting.

Another point Johnson consistently made was that he had been assured by his aides that COVID-19 rules and restrictions had been adhered to at all times, so when he told Parliament that no directives had been transgressed, he truly believed it even though it could not have been true. MPs who questioned him asked him why he had not trusted his own perceptions and had to ask politically appointed aides whether the rules had been followed. Johnson’s response hinged on whether he knowingly lied or recklessly made false statements. The committee must therefore determine what he probably had in mind when he made the false statements. It’s a hard thing to prove, and Johnson’s defense rests on that difficulty.

Whatever the committee’s findings, they will be put to parliament as a whole to determine whether Boris is free from taint and therefore ready to pursue his ambition to return to the post of prime minister, or whether he should be sanctioned and suspended of parliament.

If parliament determines he is guilty and the sentence should be more than ten days’ suspension, his constituency of Uxbridge, on the outskirts of London, will be able to call a by-election and he will have to compete for his political existence.

Whatever the conclusion of the Privileges Committee, I am convinced that an absolute majority of the British public regard Johnson as a liar. His private, journalistic and parliamentary life has cemented that reputation, even if the prosecution cannot go to court without arguments one way or the other before three Christmases are over.

A lie he told

Regardless of the veracity of such profiling of poor BoJo, my testimony in such court would be about a lie I can prove he said.

In 1997, Charles Sobhraj, recently released from Tihar prison after 20 years of imprisonment, was in Paris and called me, through a mutual contact, to help him publish his memoirs. We met and over the next few days he came up with all sorts of schemes and shenanigans. (No, I didn’t do anything criminal as a result!)

One of the things he asked me about, before the American and British invasion of Iraq, was: Fa-ook, what is Wed mecuwy? I have a background in physics and I told him that red mercury was something the Soviet Union said they invented as a nuclear trigger.

I knew at the time that he was selling redundant weapons from ex-Soviet countries and selling them to various terrorist groups etc. He wouldn’t tell me why he wanted to know what this substance was.

It wasn’t until after the invasion that I felt like I was asking him or his ex-wife why he wanted to know about red mercury. I was told he sold it to Arab gentlemen in Bahrain. I called Sobhraj and asked him if these gentlemen could be Iraqis. He said, “Yes, they could.” This, of course, implied that Saddam Hussein was fishing around nuclear capability.

However, contrary to my ideological belief that George Bush and Tony Blair had lied about Hussein possessing or planning to possess weapons of mass destruction, this seemed like a glimpse into the possibility that they were right. I hated it but called Sobhraj and said he might be sitting on proof of an absolutely international story.

He said he came to London the next day with evidence of his Red Mercury meeting with these potential Arab clients. It came. I contacted the only great British journalist I knew, Peter Oborne. He was working at the time for a weekly magazine called The spectator, whose publisher at the time was Boris Johnson. Peter said we should meet Boris for breakfast at his house the next day.

Sobhraj and I arrived there. Mrs. Oborne gave us breakfast and Sobhraj told his story to Peter and Boris. After introducing them, I left.

Boris, it turned out, thought the story was too big for his weekly magazine and called the The telegraph of the day and introduced Sobhraj to a reporter called Mike, I wasn’t there. It turned out that Sobhraj demanded too much money to show The Telegraph the evidence he had. The deal didn’t work out.

Sobhraj, prompted by my realization that his testimony was an international scoop, then decided to sell the story to American newspapers and in the meantime traveled to Kathmandu where he was arrested for murders he allegedly committed. decades before and imprisoned for life.

In Kathmandu prison, a few months before his release last December, a Guardian/Observer a reporter by the name of Andrew Anthony interviewed him and so came to ask me about some of the things Sobhraj had told him. I mentioned the fact that I had taken Sobhraj to meet Boris Johnson when he was not Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Anthony got in touch with Johnson who said or his spokesperson did, yes I met Farrukh Dhondy, but I never met serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Farrukh Dhondy has published several books. His latest book The Falcon and the Hyena has a more detailed account of his conversations with Sobhraj.