“Why no investigation in Adani Row, why be afraid…”: Rahul Gandhi targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why there was no investigation into the People’s Pension Fund’s investment in Adani Group, even after various allegations were made against the government. ‘business.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said: “LIC capital, to Adani! SBI capital, to Adani! EPFO ​​capital too, to Adani! Why is public pension money invested in Adani’s businesses even after “Modani” was revealed?.

“Mr Prime Minister, no investigation, no response! Why so much fear,” he tweeted in Hindi.

A major political controversy erupted after Adani Group shares took a public hit after US short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent trading and stock price manipulation, the month last.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the accusations as lies, saying it follows all laws and disclosure requirements.

Gandhi attacked the Prime Minister over the Adani issue and demanded an investigation into the matter.

He alleged that his disqualification from the Lok Sabha was due to him raising questions on the Adani issue, but claimed he would continue to do so even if disqualified from Parliament for life.

The former Congress leader was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday after being found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison in a defamation case by a court in Surat.