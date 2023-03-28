Rahul Gandhi loses his seat for slandering Narendra Modi





The rules governing parliamentary life in India, world’s first democracy by number of inhabitants, are implacable: the member of the Parliament (lower house of Parliament) who receives a sentence equal to or greater than two years in prison, automatically loses his seat. That’s what happened with Raoul Gandhiheir to the main political line of the India contemporary and leader of congress party until 2019. Precisely, it was in the electoral campaign of that year, when the candidate of the formation of then associated the surname of his rival and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modito that of three homonymous criminals.



Why are all thieves called Modi? Gandhi in reference to the Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modifugitive from justice, Lalit Modiformer president of the cricket federationsuspended for life for indiscipline, misconduct and irregularities already Narendra Modi. However, it was not he who brought a defamation action against Gandhibut a homonymous political ally with whom he has no family ties. The result was a two-year prison sentence handed down last Thursday. The next day, he was no longer a deputy. Gandhi You have one month to appeal the decision. If, in the end, Justice agrees with him, he will recover the status of deputy in the Parliament For Wayanadan electoral district in the state of Kertala. Similarly, the judicial reversal suffered by Gandhi triggered a wave of protests that transcended the sphere congress party. Democracy is in danger, could we read on the banner of a demonstration organized on Friday near the Parliament In New Delhi. Its proponents link the phrase to Gandhiexcessive, according to them, in the case of a case of defamation, with the authoritarian drift undertaken by the Modi government. But this criticism, adjusted to solid foundations, does not mean that the judgment is a new setback among the many accumulated by Gandhi throughout a political career that began in 2004, the date on which he acceded for the first time to the Lok sabha. For the direction of the Congress, the heir, who will be 53 years old in June, had to wait until 2013: the caciques preferred that his mother, Soniatake the reins. With regard to the office of Prime Minister, Gandhi led the Congressional bid for the first time in the 2014 elections. Afterwards, voters preferred to remove the incumbent Prime Minister’s balance from power in Congress, Manmohan Singhdid not convince them and gave them the opportunity to Fashionnationalist candidate Bharatiya Janata Festival (Bjp). Gandhi had a new opportunity in 2019, but not knowing how to measure the solid popularity of Fashion and his heir image worked against him: Congress was humiliated with the worst result in its history, under 100 seats. Gandhi resigned, believing that a temporary withdrawal from the political front would eventually allow him to revive his career. The sentence of March 23 truncates, for the moment, his plans.

