



Boris Johnson is snapping up this country mansion in a €3.8m deal. COMPOSITE: THE DEPARTMENT OF COUNTRY HOUSES; GETTY PICTURES



Text size



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is adding a historic country mansion to his property portfolio in a $3.8 million ($4.6 million) cash deal, sources say. current of the transaction. Contracts have been exchanged on the 400-year-old house in Oxfordshire, which comes complete with a moat, and the deal is expected to be finalized within weeks. More:Former RadioShack CEO to Auction Limestone Texas Mansion Known as Brightwell Manor, the property was on the market with listing agency The Country House Department asking for bids of over £4million. Through a representative, the agents handling the sale declined to comment. The property is steeped in history. A moated castle is believed to have been built on the site by King Stephen in the 1150s, and the current house, with the moat still wrapped around it on three sides, dates back to 1605. It has period features throughout. THE COUNTRY HOUSES SERVICE



At that time, the mansion was the tallest in the area, but it was unwise to build a house taller than the local church. In an enterprising solution to this dilemma, the family that built it also added a red brick tower to the local church, St. Agatha, which reaches just above the facade,Mansion Global has previously reported. Described as a stunning family home with flexible accommodation, the nine-bedroom house last changed hands in 1971, according to the listing. Mansion Global could not determine who is selling the house, or how much they bought it. Mr Johnsonresigned as Prime Minister last year, following the so-called partygate scandal, but remains a deputy. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Period charms reign throughout the property, including high ceilings, large sash windows and shutters, woodwork, ornate cornices, open fireplaces and flagstone floors. Of particular note, according to the listing, is the mural painted by neo-romantic artist George Warner Allen. Set in 2 hectares of grounds, Brightwell Manor includes a tennis court, a one-bedroom guest house built in 1849, stables and a double garage. There is also a walled garden, a large pond, mature trees including a chestnut tree grown from a conker taken from Windsors Royal Mile as well as fruit trees, according to the listing. The house is in the charming village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, 30 minutes drive from the city of Oxford, famous for its university, where Mr Johnson studied the classics and 90 minutes west of the center from London, allowing a manageable commute to the Houses of Parliament for the politician. This article originally appeared on World Mansion.

