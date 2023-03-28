Canadian McCarthyism and spies spark yellow peril alert | Policy

I grew up on a neurotic, remote island called Australia in the 1960s.

Even as a youngster I knew, like millions of scared Australians, that it was only a matter of time before a big, bad boogeyman founded and overwhelmed the country, transforming it from a land of sunny freedom in a dark, brooding place of brutal Maoist conformity.

Back then, the looming threat was called the Yellow Peril and the creeping boogeyman was Chinese Chairman Mao, who schoolchildren like me had learned from that they had sinister plans to invade our not-so-distant island.

The manufactured mania reached an almost paralyzing level when, in 1967, Australian Prime Minister Harold Holt went for a swim in the ocean one bright Sunday afternoon and never returned. The direct search for the missing Prime Minister proved futile.

With no body or common sense to conclude that Holt had likely drowned, Yellow Peril-fueled conspiracy theories flourished. Countless pissed off Aussies like me have been conditioned to treat them seriously.

One theory that quickly took hold was that the Prime Minister had always been a traitor who had fled the country in a bathing suit before being unmasked. His grateful Chinese handlers had arranged to pick up their prized agent just off the Australian coast via submarine.

Such was the overwhelming power of the frenzy that many Australians believed the nonsense and were sure that China’s dreaded invasion had begun in earnest.

There was of course no invasion and Australia remains, for the most part, a sunny and free island.

I share this journey into the irrational past because a discordant echo of the chaos of the Yellow Peril has gripped the snowy, neurotic land I have, for decades, called home: Canada.

The dj-vu hysteria has been stoked by journalists, columnists and politicians who have played willing and enthusiastic servants to what amounts to a handful of so-called anonymous security agents who populate the vast intelligence infrastructure. of Canada, largely irresponsible and crappy.

China, the boogeyman du jour, has reportedly intervened in at least two recent Canadian federal elections and possibly one municipal election.

Point to the outbursts of apoplexy among columnists and politicians who lament in polite code that the scheming yellow hordes have undermined the integrity of how Canadians vote and who they vote for.

This, despite the fact that a timid, senior spy who appears to have a number of journalists and news organizations in his front and back pockets admitted that China had no impact on the outcome of this election.

Oh whatever.

In addition to leaking top-secret information about Canada’s compromised but uncompromised election, Ghosts Anonymous accused, by name, sitting and former MLAs and the Legislative Assembly of Ontario of Chinese descent. to be, in fact, fifth columnists working in the interests of Beijing.

To this day, none of Canada’s suddenly loquacious ghosts has found the guts or courage to come out of the comfortable shadows to point an accusing finger at its fellow Canadians whom it has, implicitly or explicitly, branded as Chinese assets. .

Instead, earlier this month, one of the unnamed security officials was offered prime real estate in The Globe and Mail newspaper to write a flowery and self-serving defense of his decision. to whitewash selective secrets that sparked the latest wave of Yellow Peril hysteria and challenged the allegiances of elected lawmakers.

To bolster the credibility of his coveted source, Globes editors unsurprisingly cast the unnamed official as a whistleblower.

During my long career as an investigative journalist, I have had the privilege of meeting and writing about courageous people who have chosen to speak out against wrongdoings knowing that the consequences of their telling the truth will be swift, brutal and shocking.

Unlike the sly Globes whistleblower, these whistleblowers not only attached their names to their allegations, but were also prepared to defend themselves, their motives and their understanding of the truth in public, and not behind the convenient curtain. of anonymity.

Not so The Globes mystery leaker who, in the name of patriotism and duty, cast doubt on the patriotism and duty of other Canadians who were forced in the House of Commons to tearfully deny having been disloyal to the maple leaf.

One of the reasons The Globes leaker remained in the shadows is that they could lose their jobs, or worse, go to jail, for laundering secrets to friendly journalists.

Reminder to the leaker and the Globe: this is what bona fide whistleblowers do. Reluctantly, they risk their livelihoods and even their freedom to shed much-needed light on the often state-sanctioned negligence, deceit, or lawlessness.

The leaker from the Globes is not Daniel Ellsberg, the former military analyst who provided the New York Times with a copy of the Pentagon Papers that revealed all about America’s criminal and imperialist adventure in Vietnam.

Ellsberg faced dozens of charges that would have sent him to prison for more than a century. Yet, as a man of conscience, he arrived in court ready to answer the charges which were later dismissed.

The backer of Globes isn’t Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who shared tons of secrets with Washington Post and Guardian reporters who exposed how a network of spy agencies electronics were breaking the law by listening to the citizens they were meant to protect.

Snowden and his young family have found a safe haven in Moscow, far from the retributive clutches of vindictive American authorities who intend to make him a rigid and unequivocal example.

I have written a book full of secrets. I named corrupt CSIS agents who broke the law. My book, Covert Entry: Spies, Lies and Crimes Inside Canadas Secret Service, includes details of their illicit modus operandi and photographs of them. I too risked going to prison. And my name is on the cover of my book.

So, it’s time for happy Canadian spies to get out of where you are if you want to portray other Canadians as insurgent tools of Beijing.

While we wait, wrote the sly Globes leaker, crossing their hearts and hoping to die, that all they wanted to do was start a conversation about what we want from our government and they are shocked that their effort to good faith has caused so much ugliness and division in the country.

The naivety and refusal to accept responsibility for the McCarthy-style madness they have instigated is astounding, isn’t it?

This self-proclaimed guardian of Canadian democracy is lighting an ethnic bushfire and dripping it with gasoline and has the audacity to claim he never meant for ugliness or division to happen.

My God, blindness and pride.

If you think race and ethnicity don’t play a critical role in calculating how Canada’s myopic intelligence infrastructure identifies its adversaries, you haven’t been paying attention.

In 2017, five agents and analysts from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) sued the spy agency for $35 million, alleging it was a cesspool of racism, intolerance and disrespect. Islamophobia where anti-Muslim slurs and gay bashing are an institutional norm. The parties reached an amicable agreement, no doubt to avoid CSIS having to air its sordid laundry.

If this is how CSIS treats its own, imagine how it treats foreigners inside or outside Parliament.

Muslim Canadians have always been considered the other suspect by Canada’s rank of xenophobic spies. These days, they are joined by Canadians of Chinese descent.

It’s as shameful as it is predictable.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.