Politics
Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Gandhi’s ousting
Members of opposition parties dressed in black disrupted India’s parliament and demonstrated in the capital after Rahul Gandhi, a key opposition leader and fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was expelled from the legislature last week.
NEW DELHI — Members of opposition parties dressed in black disrupted India’s parliament on Monday and demonstrated in the capital, New Delhi, after Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader and fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was expelled from the legislature last week.
Hundreds of supporters of Gandhi’s Congress party demonstrated in the heart of New Delhi and dozens were arrested by police. Lawmakers from 18 opposition parties also demonstrated together outside parliament, donning black clothes to symbolize mourning and holding up posters warning that India’s democracy is in danger.
Gandhi’s expulsion on Friday came a day after a local court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison for mocking Modi’s last name during an election speech. in 2019. Actions against Gandhi, the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister, have been widely denounced by opponents of Modi as assaults on democracy and free speech by a government seeking to stifle dissent . His withdrawal from parliament also dealt a blow to the Congress party ahead of next year’s national elections.
The government wants to suppress the opposition and its voice, said Mallikarjun Kharge, chairman of the Congress party.
Over the weekend, Gandhi said he was being targeted for raising questions about Modi’s relationship with Gautam Adani, a coal tycoon who was until recently Asia’s richest man.
Hindenburg Research, a US financial research firm, accused the Adani Group in January of stock price manipulation and fraud amounting to billions of dollars. Since then, Gandhi has pushed for an investigation into Adani’s sprawling businesses, whose market value has since plummeted by tens of billions of dollars. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party says it has no connection with Adani.
Protesting opposition lawmakers backed Gandhi on Monday by renewing calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the Adani Group.
Gandhi said he didn’t care about losing his seat in parliament. My job is to defend the institutions of the country and the voice of the people, he said over the weekend.
A court in Modis’ home state of Gujarat convicted Gandhi last week over a 2019 speech in which he asked: Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname? Gandhi then referred to three well-known and unrelated Modis: a runaway Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League tournament, and the Prime Minister.
According to Indian law, a criminal conviction and a prison sentence of two years or more are grounds for expulsion from Parliament. Gandhi has been released on bail for 30 days to allow him to appeal the decision, which Gandhi says he will do.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/opposition-disrupts-indian-parliament-after-gandhis-ouster-98145625
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Police release bodycam to officers responding to school shooting
- Cricket is emerging as Canada’s fastest growing sport, according to research | Reserve news
- Why Boris Johnson could escape a party punishment
- Heyer receives third straight MVC Pitcher of the Week honors
- Dozens killed in Juárez migrant center fire in Mexico – BBC News
- China’s proposed peace plan for Ukraine sparks unease in US as Xi Jinping meets Putin in Moscow
- Michigan Hockey advances to Frozen Four after overtime
- Zipline’s new delivery drone comes with a cool “droid” for precise delivery
- Monday sports: County golf, tennis championships determined
- Rescued migrants are “given another life
- Penn State football legend takes on venomous Jay Paterno: Your relevance has expired
- Putin ‘humiliated’ China’s Xi Jinping with his nuclear announcement