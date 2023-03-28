Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Gandhi’s ousting

Members of opposition parties dressed in black disrupted India’s parliament and demonstrated in the capital after Rahul Gandhi, a key opposition leader and fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was expelled from the legislature last week.

NEW DELHI — Members of opposition parties dressed in black disrupted India’s parliament on Monday and demonstrated in the capital, New Delhi, after Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader and fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was expelled from the legislature last week.

Hundreds of supporters of Gandhi’s Congress party demonstrated in the heart of New Delhi and dozens were arrested by police. Lawmakers from 18 opposition parties also demonstrated together outside parliament, donning black clothes to symbolize mourning and holding up posters warning that India’s democracy is in danger.

Gandhi’s expulsion on Friday came a day after a local court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison for mocking Modi’s last name during an election speech. in 2019. Actions against Gandhi, the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister, have been widely denounced by opponents of Modi as assaults on democracy and free speech by a government seeking to stifle dissent . His withdrawal from parliament also dealt a blow to the Congress party ahead of next year’s national elections.

The government wants to suppress the opposition and its voice, said Mallikarjun Kharge, chairman of the Congress party.

Over the weekend, Gandhi said he was being targeted for raising questions about Modi’s relationship with Gautam Adani, a coal tycoon who was until recently Asia’s richest man.

Hindenburg Research, a US financial research firm, accused the Adani Group in January of stock price manipulation and fraud amounting to billions of dollars. Since then, Gandhi has pushed for an investigation into Adani’s sprawling businesses, whose market value has since plummeted by tens of billions of dollars. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party says it has no connection with Adani.

Protesting opposition lawmakers backed Gandhi on Monday by renewing calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the Adani Group.

Gandhi said he didn’t care about losing his seat in parliament. My job is to defend the institutions of the country and the voice of the people, he said over the weekend.

A court in Modis’ home state of Gujarat convicted Gandhi last week over a 2019 speech in which he asked: Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname? Gandhi then referred to three well-known and unrelated Modis: a runaway Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League tournament, and the Prime Minister.

According to Indian law, a criminal conviction and a prison sentence of two years or more are grounds for expulsion from Parliament. Gandhi has been released on bail for 30 days to allow him to appeal the decision, which Gandhi says he will do.