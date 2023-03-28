For Boris Johnson, every option looks grim – POLITICO

LONDON In another era, it was a good day for Boris Johnson. TV cameras pointed in his direction, media around the world suspended his every word and the scene unfolded in the chamber of the House of Commons for another test of Brexit purity.

But the world has moved on since 2019 and things haven’t gone as planned.

Coming to his defense Wednesday afternoon at the Commons privileges committee hearing on Partygate, Johnson sounded impatient and temperamental. His pleas of innocence rang hollow in the eyes of his interrogators. Behind him, his lawyer sighed and rolled his eyes.

Along the hall the same afternoon in the Commons chamber for the vote on the Stormont brake, a central part of Rishi Sunaks new Brexit deal, only 21 of Johnson’s 355 fellow Tory MPs l followed in the non-lobby to reject the deal outright.

Johnson has always been one of the most transactional politicians in the party, able to embrace endless contradictions when necessary to produce a result. But his party colleagues, taught by long and bitter experience never to underestimate him, begin to believe that his value to them might finally be surpassed.

A longtime Conservative MP said: I think the general consensus [after the committee] was: Thank God he’s not PM.

Brexit done?

Johnson’s announcement on the morning of the vote that he would oppose the Stormont Brake was timed to cause maximum pain for Sunak late enough to be difficult to counter, but with several hours for others to follow. rally behind him.

Johnson’s brief successor in Downing Street, Liz Truss, made clear her own intention to vote no soon after, in a move that seemed calculated to add to a sense of momentum behind opposition to the deal.

While Brexiteers leaders insisted that Johnsons team had not actively coordinated such a strategy, his allies nonetheless spoke of the prospect of a growing rebellion against Sunaks’ signing deal to anyone who wanted to. listen to it.

The government’s flogging operation was described as low-key by a conservative rebel, who insisted the low number of rebels should be seen as a blow to Sunak. Another claimed whips were handing out clearances to skip the vote like confetti allowing those who might have struggled to support the deal to quietly abstain instead.

Ultimately, the main function of the vote was to offer a convenient public list of those Tory MPs who remain relentlessly taxed on Sunak and his attempts to get Brexit done. We now know that there are less than two dozen.

Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to take part in Prime Minister’s weekly question and answer session Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Former Brexit minister David Jones, vice-chairman of the once-feared European research group, expressed disappointment with the outcome, blaming wider Brexit fatigue.

The problem is that people are fed up with it, frankly, almost physically, he admitted. Everyone wants it all to go away.

Passing the law of one of the central elements of the Windsor framework with relatively little noise lets even more air out of the over-inflated Brexit tires and leaves Johnson, whose career has been defined against Brussels, adrift of his leadership, his party and the country at large too.

Thanks but no thanks

There is very little appetite for his return, said Jemma Connor of polling firm YouGov, citing polls from October which showed 72% of people thought he should not return as chief of staff. party, including a majority of conservative voters.

She observed that the inquiry had been carried out at a time of enormous dissatisfaction with Truss as prime minister, when a revival of Johnson might have sounded more appetizing.

Since then, Sunak has proven to be much more popular, so it’s likely that what little appetite there was for a Boris return has diminished further.

It seems to be old election magic once Johnson’s central appeal to Tory MPs has evaporated.

Rob Semple, former chairman of the powerful conservative National Convention of Local Association Leaders, said it was time for the Conservatives to move on.

never safe

Johnson now finds himself rocked by two recent flops, his decision not to face Sunak for leadership in October, and Wednesday’s wet firecracker of a rebellion pending whether the Partygate investigation will lead to the test of a by-election in its Seat Uxbridge.

A further challenge to Sunaks’ authority this side of a widely expected general election in 2024 now seems unlikely, and even beyond that its path back is unclear.

People sit in the Red Lion pub as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson testifying on Partygate is shown on TV | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Sunak’s electoral success next year against overwhelming odds would make the prime minister a Tory hero and leave even less room for a Johnson revival. And a landslide Tory defeat would leave Johnson, at best, to shake off his younger opponents to lead a rump Tory party in opposition or, at worst, see him defeated by Labor in his own marginal, jobless seat.

But if none of those options sound appetizing to Johnson, allies insist it would be unwise to count him out completely.

He continues to champion a brand of conservative populism that Sunak may struggle to emulate, despite the prime minister’s best efforts to restore his right-wing image with a crackdown on immigration and the appointment of deputy deputy Lee Anderson. – President of the outspoken party.

Boris remains an electoral asset, insisted Mark Jenkinson, Tory MP for the Red Wall seat of Workington, particularly in pro-Brexit areas, and among voters campaigners like me have been trying to reach for many years.

That sentiment may allow Johnson to continue to serve as a lightning rod for misfortune in that wing of the party, at least until another figurehead emerges to fulfill the same function.

Reports that Johnson supporters warned against rising star Kemi Badenoch, the current business secretary much-loved by the party’s right wing during last summer’s leadership race, suggest he is not yet ready to give up the king’s mantle on the water.

As one senior Tory adviser put it: You can’t strike Boris out, ever, until he’s in his grave. This week just made his resurrection more unlikely.

Emilio Casalicchio and Eleni Courea contributed reporting.