Putin ‘humiliated’ China’s Xi Jinping with his nuclear announcement

Putin “humiliated” Xi Jinping in China a week after their summit, a former US ambassador has claimed.

Michael McFaul said Putin’s decision to station nuclear weapons in Belarus was a slap in the face for Xi.

Putin and Xi strengthened their alliance at a summit in Moscow last week, but tensions remain.



Russian President Vladimir Putin “humiliated” Chinese President Xi Jinping by revealing plans to place nuclear weapons in Belarus, according to former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. The announcement, made on Saturday, marks the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union that Russia has said it will stockpile tactical nuclear weapons on foreign soil. McFaul highlighted the timing of the announcement, saying it came just days after Russia issued a joint statement with China in which it declared its opposition to countries laying down nuclear weapons abroad. “Not very respectful to his ‘good friend’ Xi!” tweeted McFaul, who is currently a professor of political science at Stanford University. Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 26, 2023 McFaul said the announcement would be particularly upsetting to Beijing given that Belarusian President, Viktor Lukashenko had recently made a state visit to China. “Both Putin and Lukashenko humiliated Xi. Remember, Luka just got a fancy state visit to China. Xi just arrived in Moscow. Beijing,” he tweeted. Xi signaled to Russia last November that the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be a red line, says Politico. China gave the Russian economy a lifeline amid punitive sanctions for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and refrained from criticizing the Russian invasion, providing the Kremlin with crucial diplomatic support. At last week’s summit, Putin and Xi presented a common front against the global power of the United States and its allies. However, analysts told Insider that the summit indicated that the balance of power between Russia and China had shifted in China’s favor and that Xi had gained lucrative access to the Russian economy while offering little support. additional. Xi appeared to push the lead last week, inviting Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to the first China-Central Asia summit, youhe told the AFP news agency. The states are all former members of the Soviet Union and have long been considered part of Russia’s sphere of influence.

