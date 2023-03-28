China’s proposed peace plan for Ukraine sparks unease in US as Xi Jinping meets Putin in Moscow





Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to Russia, which included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding China’s proposed peace plan to resolve the Ukraine crisis, has put the Biden administration in an uncomfortable position as United States found the proposal unacceptable. “The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, backed by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms,” ​​US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. said journalists on March 20, the first day of the Chinese president’s visit to Moscow. Meanwhile, Bonny Lin, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, believes that if Washington rejects the proposal, “China will likely intensify the message that the United States is opposed to a ceasefire, that states States are opposed to the end of the war”. .” “There will be many ways China will try to spin anything that comes out of the China-Russia meeting in a way that seeks to paint the United States in a negative light,” Bloomberg quoted Lin as saying. Prior to President Xi’s visit to Russia, US officials had Express significant doubts about the Chinese proposal, arguing that its call for a ceasefire would reward Moscow’s invasion by consolidating its territorial gains in Ukraine. According to the US National Security Council’s Strategic Communications Coordinator, John Kirby, such a move “would effectively recognize Russia’s gains and its attempt to conquer its neighbor’s territory by force, allowing Russian troops to continue to occupy sovereign Ukrainian territory and, of course, that would be another continuing violation of the United Nations Charter. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a 12-point note stand on Ukraine on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. The document, among other things, calls on the international community to create conditions for the resumption of negotiations and affirms that China will continue to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict. Although the document does not provide specific steps to resolve the conflict, it stresses the importance of respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, and calls on all parties to avoid conflict. exacerbate tensions and to respect international humanitarian law. In addition, the newspaper opposes the threat or use of nuclear weapons and criticizes unilateral sanctions against Russia, as well as the expansion of military blocs. The newspaper has been harshly criticized by Western leaders, who have questioned Beijing’s credibility in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. During President Xi’s visit to Moscow, the two leaders had the opportunity to deliver a message to the West, affirming their commitment to advancing a world order that opposes what they perceive to be the leadership of Washington and its Democratic allies. “Many provisions of the Chinese peace plan can serve as a basis for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, as soon as the West and kyiv are ready,” President Putin said. said during a joint press conference after talks with the Chinese leader ended. But Russia has yet to see such “preparation” from the other side, he added. President Xi, in turn, voiced his government’s support for peace and dialogue, saying China was on the “right side of history”. He reiterated that China maintains an “even-handed stance” on the Ukrainian conflict, positioning Beijing as a potential mediator for peace. The Chinese government has repeatedly declared its impartial position on the Ukrainian conflict, indicating that it is ready to act as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv.

