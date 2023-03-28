Why Boris Johnson could escape a party punishment

After months of anticipation, two controversial legal submissions from Lord Pannick KC and an exceptional 52-page witness statement, Boris Johnson finally made his appearance before the Privileges Committee yesterday.

Regular observers of the select committee might have been surprised to see the panel of seven MPs conducting a forensic examination of Mr Johnson, stubbornly sticking to their task, asking detailed questions and gathering the facts to their liking. layout with some skill. Harriet Harman proved to be an expert chair, keeping the committee on track and avoiding too many long meanderings from the witness. Johnson was provoked to nervousness and even anger. But he couldn’t be pushed into explosive revelations.

This public conduct hearing was an unprecedented occasion; these events usually take place behind closed doors. As I predicted in April last year, Johnson was asked to testify under oath, which risked being prosecuted for perjury if he were to be frugal with the news.

Three things struck me during the hearing. First, Johnson had sought, via his attorney’s submissions and in his own witness statement, to exclude the committee from reviewing two issues: whether he had misled violations of the guidelines (rather than the Covid rules ) and if he had been reckless. in his statements to the House of Commons.

He argued that the first question was out of scope because the committee was limited to reviewing his assertions in Parliament about the legality of activities under Covid-19 regulations. His legal team also argued that to penalize Johnson, the committee would have to find that he deliberately misled parliament. They said there was no precedent for the committee to proceed on the basis of recklessness, while Johnson described the idea of ​​doing so as absurd in his witness statement.

These objections were ignored by the committee and his bet failed. While the former Prime Minister managed to silence his reproaches, much of the session revolved around a detailed conversation about the Covid guidelines and whether they had been followed in Downing Street at any time.

The sinner would not repent, suggesting that was his belief, at the time, that the advice was followed and it remained his belief

Johnson’s response to questions about the Covid guidelines was the second striking factor. Although he has previously admitted that Parliament had been misled (albeit, in his own words, inadvertently), he resolutely resisted the idea that he could have known that the Covid guidelines had been breached. Attending the aperitif was part of his job, to keep up morale, apparently. I thought we were working was his repeated chorus. The advice was followed as far as possible in the cramped and unusual Downing Street working environment, he claimed.

This may not win Johnson much sympathy. But it can be effective in shielding him from the most serious charge against him: deliberately misleading Parliament. If Johnson maintains that he honestly believed the advice had been followed at least until he saw the details of Sue Gray’s report, then it will be harder for the committee to narrow him down on this issue.

As legal commentator David Allen Green has observed, Johnsons approach was very successful in avoiding fixed fines from the police. However, this concerned violations of the rules. But the committee seemed highly skeptical of Johnson’s interpretation of the guidelines. Bernard Jenkin, the senior Conservative member of the committee, joked: The guidelines don’t say you can have a thank you party and as many people in the room as you want.

At the end of the session, Harriet Harman asked Johnson if, even at this late stage in the proceedings, he wished to correct the record and admit that the advice was, in fact, not followed at all times. The sinner would not repent, suggesting that it was his belief at the time, that the guidance was followed and that it remained his belief. Johnson has done little to justify his inability to quickly correct the record, which contravenes the House’s 1997 resolution on ministerial accountability to Parliament.

So what will happen to the former prime minister? Johnson’s overall defense seems to be that no one told him there was a problem, he honestly believed the entire No 10 team was doing everything possible to follow the advice and that he had been informed that the rules had not been followed. been broken.

The last of these factors now seems rather problematic; Johnson admitted he did not seek legal advice from the Attorney General or the Government Legal Service before telling the Commons that no rules or guidelines had been broken.

Indeed, it appears that he only sought advice from political advisers, primarily those who dealt with the media rather than from lawyers or senior government officials. The committee appeared in disbelief at this fact, with Harman suggesting he had relied on flimsy assurances and Jenkin claiming that Johnson had failed to take proper advice.

It could well fuel a verdict that Johnson had been reckless when he spoke in the House, ignoring the evidence with his own eyes and failing to seek proper advice before claiming the advice had been followed. His failure to fix the record is likely to exacerbate the case.

Johnson’s tactic may prove more effective if the committee finds he was in contempt and needs to recommend a sanction. It is abundantly clear that Johnson and his allies sought to discredit the committee, just look at the outspoken nature of its defenders in the media, such as Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg. The procedural objections and allegations of potential bias seem designed to play with his supporters in the Commons and the general public. If found in contempt, it seems inevitable that he will allege that the process was unfair. In fact, when asked if he accepted that the committee could be wrong in its verdict rather than an unfair witch hunt, he only said that he would wait to see how you proceed with the evidence.

In these circumstances, assuming that no compelling evidence emerges that demonstrates that Johnson knowingly misled Parliament, the committee might find it more prudent to recommend a reprimand or a short suspension, rather than seek to chain a process that could subject Johnson to a recall. petition.

It seems that while his constituents in Uxbridge and South Ruislip still ultimately determine his political fate, they may not have a say until the next general election.