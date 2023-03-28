Is Boris Johnson’s political career over?





Months of recriminations over Britain’s ‘partygate’ controversy crescendoed this week with a hearing before the powerful House of Commons Privileges Committee in which former Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his actions during the scandal, one of many that contributed to his exit from the job under pressure last year. Johnson, with his political future at stake, said during the three-hour hearing that he had acted in “good faith” and had never intentionally misled Parliament when he told the announcement of the scandal, that no unlawful assembly had taken place in its offices in Downing Street. . “Hand on heart,” he said. “I didn’t lie to the House.” Johnson started defiantly, saying the effort to hold him in contempt of parliament was ‘grossly unfair’ because lawmakers found no evidence he was warned in advance that anything illegal happened at 10 Downing Street. He said a photo of him surrounded by colleagues with drinks showed “perfect social distancing” was not being observed, but argued the gathering was essential for work. He said if it was ‘obvious’ people were breaking lockdown rules, as critics in parliament have argued, other senior figures in his government, including current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, would have also knew what was going on. Sunak was Johnson’s chief finance minister, and his resignation last July sparked Johnson’s downfall. The proceedings got worse for Johnson when members of his own conservative party started grilling him. Tory MP Alberto Costa said Johnson should have relied on senior civil servants to make sure everything in his office was done according to the rules, instead of hiding behind advice from aides as a ‘deviation mechanism “. Committee chair Harriet Harman of the opposition Labor Party said Johnson’s effort to defend himself was “weak”. Deputy leader of the Scottish National Party in the House of Commons, Mhairi Black, said Johnson’s ‘absurd claims were revealed to be not credible at all’ during questioning. “Most people watching will conclude that there is no longer any doubt that the former Tory Prime Minister not only broke the law, but also deliberately misled Parliament,” she said. ‘Nothing lasts eternally’ ‘Boris Johnson’s political career ended ‘right before our eyes’ says Tanya Gold in policy, “with a stutter and false politeness.” Johnson’s “famous bonhomie” has gotten him off the hook all his life, but it has failed him when he needed it most. Johnson needed a serious defense ‘against the accusation that he repeatedly lied to Parliament when he said guidelines were followed in Number 10’. Instead, all he could muster was “distraction”, smokescreens and “sentences stumbling along ring roads, going nowhere”. He gave no reason for the committee not to rule against him, which could cost him his seat. Too bad. “Nothing lasts eternally.”

Conservatives and right-wing journalists had hoped it would be “the day Johnson launches his takeover of the Conservative Party from Rishi Sunak.” said Martin Kettle in The Guardian. But his allies, and even his enemies, made a fatal mistake in assuming that members of the Commons privileges committee “would be partisan child’s play”. gave this week.” But Johnson’s disastrous day was a gift for Sunak, who only got the job because her predecessor, Liz Truss, imploded so quickly. “Sunak has no reason to fear Johnson anymore. “. Johnson’s political obituary is premature It could indeed cost Johnson his seat in parliament, in theory, said Martin Ivens in Bloomberg. “If MPs vote to suspend him for 10 days or more,” voters in his constituency “will have the right to present a recall petition to trigger a by-election. politics. That’s a lot of “ifs.” “Smart money” is on a less than 10-day penalty, with “Johnson gets away with creeping excuses.” Tory MPs on the committee who will decide his fate “would fear the so-called ‘nuclear option'” of a longer waiting period. “It would be a first to organize the expulsion from parliament of a former prime minister from his own party,” he added. And Johnson’s “vengeful supporters” could respond by trying to oust his conservative critics in their next election. Johnson still has supporters who are “undeniably loyal,” even among people who don’t buy his “partygate” apology. said Paul Waugh in the I. A new poll of Tory members by the website ConservativeHome found that most members of his party ‘believe he broke lockdown rules, did not deliberately mislead parliament and he should remain an MP. return as party leader. After the beating he suffered, he has the “deep” support he needs to stay alive politically, but it’s too “narrow” to put him back in power.

