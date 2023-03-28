Boris Johnson rakes in 5 million in 6 months after leaving office

Bills paid by others

Johnson ran into financial trouble while prime minister, despite his 164,000 salary, and a trend emerged of party donors covering his expenses.

The most publicized example was the money for the curtains scandal.

Johnson has nearly exhausted the £30,000 public grant that can be spent on the prime ministers’ residence at 11 Downing Street each year, spending £28,000 just on painting and sanding the floors. This left an unpaid £52,000 bill for the luxury refurbishment of the flat, which he paid for first by an unofficial Conservative Party bridge loan and then by an undeclared loan of £67,000 from the donor’s company curator Lord Brownlow, in October 2020, 52,000 in invoices, and an additional 15,000 for an event, according to the regulator. In addition to the 67,000, Lord Brownlow had also paid another 59,000 for Johnsons Downing Street redecoration bills, directly to suppliers.

The Electoral Commission found itself impose fines 17,800 to the Conservative Party and 16,250 to Lord Brownlows Society, criticize the conservative party for a lack of respect for the law in these arrangements.

Shortly after the money for the curtains became public knowledge in February 2021, Johnson himself repaid the 52,000. It has still not been established where the money for it came from.

It recently emerged that as Prime Minister Johnson had a undisclosed $800,000 credit facility of his Canadian millionaire cousin, Sam Blyth, which was arranged in December 2020.

Johnson also took several free vacations while he ruled the country, with expenses borne by friends. Zac Goldsmith, a close family friend whom Johnson made a peer and minister in 2019, lent Johnson his villa near MarbellaSpain in 2021. The value of the free vacation has not been disclosed.

Before that, he took a vacation in December 2019 to Mustique, funded by conservative donor David Ross. A ethical investigation cleared all parties of any impropriety, but criticized the haphazard arrangements.

Johnson also received 27,000 deliveries of luxury organic food for eight months, hand-delivered in Downing Street by the butler of Tory billionaire donor Lord Bamford. Johnson reportedly received the food at a cost price of less than 19,000, but never declared the 8,000 subsidy.

Several of the former prime ministers’ suits were also paid for by Lord Bamford, chairman of construction company JCB, according to Private Eye.

Since Johnson left Downing Street, Lord and Lady Bamford have also provided accommodation for the ex-PM and his family in two properties, one of which is worth 10,000 per month, the other 3,500 per month. The Bamfords also threw a wedding party for Boris and Carrie at their Cotswolds estate last July.

A growing real estate portfolio

It was reported last week that Johnson had agreed to buy a 4m, nine bedroom house with moat in Oxfordshire.

He also owns another property in Oxfordshire, which he used as his constituency residence when he was MP for Henley (2001-08) and which is currently rented out.

He also recently purchased a five bedroom house he is believed to be worth more than 3million, bordering the leafy south London suburbs of Herne Hill and Dulwich, according to reports, although this was not confirmed in the Members’ Register of Interests. The register does, however, confirm that last November the Johnsons sold their home in Camberwell to which police were called by neighbors after a strong altercation in June 2019.

Johnson also retains a 20% share of the Somerset farm where he grew up, which is jointly owned with his father and three siblings.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.