Indonesian president says there is no foreign policy change in hosting Israel for U-20 World Cup





Tournament draw canceled due to opposition from Israel

Senior Indonesian official on his way to talks with FIFA

Don’t mix sport and politics – president

The issue ‘is not an easy matter’ according to Indonesian football chief JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s president said on Tuesday that Israel’s participation in his country’s Under-20 World Cup meant no change in its foreign policy, stressing amid domestic protests that sport and politics should not be mixed. Joko Widodo has confirmed that he sent Erick Thohir, cabinet minister and former Inter Milan president who heads the national football association (PSSI), to speak to world football governing body FIFA after the cancellation of next month’s tournament draw due to opposition to Israel’s participation. . Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, underscored Indonesia’s support for Palestine and a two-state solution and said Israel’s qualification was achieved long after his country won the rights to welcome. “I hereby guarantee that Israel’s participation has nothing to do with the consistency of our foreign policy stance towards Palestine, as our support for Palestine is still strong and solid,” he said. in a live broadcast speech. “Don’t mix sports and politics.” Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, and protesters recently held marches demanding that Israel be barred from participating in the 24-team event from May 20 to June 11. Indonesia’s population is overwhelmingly Muslim and most practice a moderate version of Islam, although a rise in religious conservatism has crept into politics in recent years. DRAW CANCELED The PSSI said on Sunday that this week’s draw for the tournament had been canceled after the governor of the largely Hindu holiday island of Bali refused to host the Israel team. Governor Wayan Koster had urged the Youth and Sports Ministry to “adopt a policy prohibiting the Israeli team from competing in Bali,” media reported, citing a letter from Koster. Koster’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The governor told media on Monday that he was following a “government position.” The Israel Football Association has been contacted for comment. A FIFA spokesman said inspections of tournament venues had been completed but made no comment on the PSSI president’s meeting or when a draw might take place. Jokowi made no mention on Tuesday of what Erick would offer FIFA. On his Instagram page, Erick said the issue was “not an easy deal”. The cancellation of the draw raised fears that the country could lose its hosting rights and again plunge Indonesian football into isolation after it was suspended from FIFA for a year until May 2016 due to the government interference. Indonesia is also trying to rebuild its reputation after a stampede at a stadium in East Java last year left 135 spectators dead, many crushed as they fled to the exits after police fired tear gas into the crowd. Muhadjir Effendy, the acting sports minister, said on Tuesday evening that a solution had to be found and that the organization of the tournament was crucial for Indonesian football. “There are still possibilities,” he said. “FIFA is very grateful and understands what is happening in Indonesia.” Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto; Additional reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Davies, Peter Rutherford, Martin Petty and Ken Ferris Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/indonesia-fa-plans-fifa-talks-amid-protests-over-israel-u20-world-cup-2023-03-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related