Who is the leading horse in the Turkish presidential election?





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Reuters

There is little time left for the Turkish presidential election, which will take place on May 14, 2023. The candidates who will compete for the top position are Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem nce and Sinan Ogan. While Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu would be the frontrunners, nce and Ogan hold the key as the number of votes the two will receive will seriously affect the election race. Erdogan remains favorite The preferred name in the presidential election is Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Despite the big problems in the Turkish economy, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where Erdogan will lose the elections. Even if Erdogan loses the election, he will narrowly lose. An experienced politician, he will do his best until election day. Who supports Erdogan? The parties supporting Erdogan have become clear. Accordingly, the MHP, led by one of Turkey’s most experienced politicians, Devlet Baheli, the Great Unity Party, which is one of the oldest parties in Turkey, and the Re-Welfare Party, led by the son of the legendary figure of Turkish politics, Necmettin Erbakan, Fatih Erbakan, will support Erdogan in the next elections. On the other hand, HUDA PAR, which occupies an important place among the Kurdish people of Turkey, has also decided to support Erdogan. Many parties support Kldarolu A serious mass supports Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s most important rival. Thus, the Future Party of former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutolu, the Democracy and Atilim Party of former Minister Ali Babacan, the Saadet Party, which comes from the National Vision tradition, the IYI Party of former Minister Meral Akener, and the Democratic Party support Kldarolu. Moreover, the HDP, which was strongly voted by the Kurds of Turkey, but could not distance itself from the terrorist organization PKK, is among the parties supporting Kldarolu. Besides these parties, many smaller parties demand that Kemal Kilicdaroglu be the new president of Turkey. nce and Ogan are likely to get low votes Muharrem nce, another presidential candidate alongside Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, is also an important name. Ince’s votes, which appeal to the same mass of votes as Kldarolu, can help Erdoan win re-election. Although nce, who was a rival of Erdoan in the last presidential election and lost, wants to win the next election, it is considered a low probability. Because it is estimated that the vote rate that Muharrem nce can obtain is 6 to 7% at most. On the other hand, another name to compete in the presidential election is Sinan Ogan. Ogan, who has a nationalist profile, is unlikely to receive a very high vote. Who can win the election? There is no clear favorite in the election, which is expected to have direct competition between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu. However, Erdogan’s habits and experience of winning elections gave him an edge. Erdogan, who has won every election against Kldarolu so far, wants to achieve the same result this time. It is possible to say that Erdogan, who announced one economic package after another as the elections approached, pushed back the votes that had been lost to him. The author, a graduate of Istanbul University’s Faculty of Communication, is interested in foreign policy issues, with particular emphasis on the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Atlantic and Eurasia. Having published numerous press articles, he is currently working in Turkish media and creating content for international media. The opinions expressed are personal. Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

