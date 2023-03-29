The Widodo family: a new Indonesian political dynasty?

Author: Jemma Purdey, Australia-Indonesia Center

As the first Indonesian president in the post-Reformasi era not from the political, military or Islamic establishment, Joko Widodos (Jokowi)’s accession to the presidency in 2014 was heralded as a milestone. After just one term, the foundations of his own political family were laid.

When Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was elected mayor of Surakarta in 2021, Jokowi joined the ranks of two other living Indonesian presidents, Megawati Sukarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, as leaders of political dynasties. Their children currently hold positions in regional and central governments, as well as in national political parties.

Former President Megawati Sukarnoputri, the daughter of Indonesia’s founding President Sukarno, is the matriarch of a three-generation-old dynasty that controls Indonesia’s largest political party, the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (IDP-P). Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono leads the party founded by his father, Partai Demokrat, and looks likely to be named former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedans running mate in the 2024 presidential race. Dynastic politics in modern democratic Indonesia is well and truly anchoredforming the basis of several major political parties.

The biggest difference between these and the Widodo dynasty building project is that the family does not yet have an exclusive political vehicle in the form of its own party. As things stand, the Widodos depend on the decisions made by the PDI-P executive. namely, Megawati.

The Widodo family is currently riding an unparalleled wave of momentum that comes with the overwhelming popularity of Jokowi and, for now at least, the weight of IDP-P support. But the course of the Widodo dynasty remains uncertain, including whether the support of the PDI-P will last beyond Jokowis’ presidency and whether the PDI-P is capable of sustaining two dynastic families simultaneously.

Unlike the multi-generational political dynasties of Indonesia, whose longevity and autonomy allow them a resilience level, the first challenge for the Widodo family will be to lay down its next generation. The immediate concern is secure tenure for family members currently in politics. In addition to Gibran, Jokowi’s son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, is in his first term as mayor of Medan. Gibran and Bobby’s re-election or ascension to new positions in the 2024 election will prove decisive.

The two men affirmed their ambitions to run for the governorships of Central Java or Jakarta for Gibran, and North Sumatra for Bobby. To date, the PDI-P executive has not confirmed these movements, although offers of support and invitations from elsewhere can force the party to assert its position as soon as possible.

In January 2023, Jokowi’s youngest child, Kaesang Pangarep, an entrepreneur, YouTuber and owner of a soccer club, indicated that he is also preparing to enter politicsthough it’s unclear if he’ll be running on a PDI-P ticket or with another party.

For the second generation of the Jokowi dynasty, decisions about where and with whom they set their electoral goals are crucial. A strategic misstep can end in disaster. The Widodo family does not currently have the luxury of a family party machine for fold.

At all stages of the dynasty-building process, Jokowi defended the decisions of his family and individual members to enter politics like this. He dismisses suggestions that his family is becoming a political dynasty, arguing that this involves circumventing proper registration and election processes. He maintains that his children do not receive such favors. Given that Jokowi does not have decisive powers within any political party to select candidates, this is not an entirely unreasonable assertion.

General trends in perceptions of dynastic politics also matter, as does how the family manages its public image as it seeks to expand. In the 2014 presidential election, commentators pointed to presidential candidate Prabowo Subiantos as off-putting to poorer voters compared to Jokowi’s humble beginnings. The children of Jokowis, who received an equally privileged upbringing, an international upbringing and access to the elite levels of Indonesian society, present a different perspective for voters.

Kaesangs December 2022 wedding to Miss Indonesia finalist Erina Gudoro was a turning point for the image and profile of the Widodo family. The ceremony at Surakartas Mangkunegara Palace was broadcast live, somewhat in the style of a royal wedding. But the opulence on display also attracted important reviews. A common challenge for dynastic families who come from humble origins is how to move the family image into a new phase and bring voters with them.

The rise of the Jokowi dynasty is a symptom of a political culture in Indonesia that is increasingly open to the family as another category of political actors alongside the oligarchs and parties. It is also a symptom of a society in which corruption, conflicts of interest and nepotism go unchallenged in the absence of judicial checks and balances, which have been dismantled and undermined under Jokowis’ watch.

It remains to be seen whether Indonesians have become desensitized enough to normal politics in which nepotism is commonplace and approved at the ballot box. If they are not, then for the Jokowi family, an emerging political dynasty without its own party vehicle or a generation of assured successors, the next 12 months are crucial. But if he East politics as usual, then the Widodo dynasty is well on its way to success like those before it.

Jemma Purdey is Adjunct Fellow at the Australia-Indonesia Centre, Monash University, Australia.