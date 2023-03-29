Obama praises Xi Jinping, blames Trump for strained US-China relations: ‘US president didn’t seem to care’





Former president barack obama accuses his successor donald trump for strained US-China ties on Tuesday. What happened: Obama also paid a compliment to the Chinese presidentXi Jinping,while speaking at the Aware Theater in Sydney, Australia, to a crowd of 9,000. See also: Trump says DeSantis would work at a pizzeria without his support On the outside, frankly, with the arrival of my successor, I think Xi (Jinping) saw an opportunity, because the US president didn’t seem to care too much about rules based on the international system, Obama said, reported Sky News Australia. I think China’s attitude was, well, we can take advantage of what appears to be an international vacuum on many of these issues, Obama said, according to the report. Why is this important: Obama acknowledged that relations between the United States and China were considerably strained and that tensions between the two nations could remain in place for years to come, according to Sky News Australia. Obama, however, said things would not end well for China if it started claiming international maritime territory claimed by its neighbors, according to the report. While Obama praised Xi’s forceful and confident demeanor when it came to relations with the United States, he said that once he left office, the relationship soured. Trump said recently that if re-elected president, he would continue the hunt for Chinese spies after a balloon from the country flew over the United States. Read more :Trump probes ‘just’, not a ‘witch hunt’, most Americans think, new poll finds

