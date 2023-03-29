All the corrupt are on the same stage under Bhrashtachari bachao abhiyan: the search of PM Modi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on opposition unity on Tuesday and said all the corrupt faces of India were now meeting on one stage. At a time when India is on the brink of great things, it is natural for anti-India forces inside and outside India to come together, Prime Minister Modi has said. India has a solid foundation laid by constitutional institutions. And that’s why they were attacked. Their credibility is questioned. When agencies take action against the corrupt, then they come under attack. When the court renders a verdict, it is questioned. You all see that certain parties have come together to lead Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new wing of the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. “Wherever I go, people tell me, Modiji, don’t stop… Now that we will do such an action against the corrupt, people will get angry, right? But that can’t stop us” , Prime Minister Modi said. “Many great Congress leaders used to say in Jana Sangha times that Jana Sangha would be uprooted. And today Congress leaders say”Modi received news from the khudegi“, Prime Minister Modi said. “The BJP is not the party born on TV, Twitter or YouTube… A lot of people tell me why I don’t rest now that I’ve become Prime Minister twice. They don’t know that resting doesn’t is not in the fate of the BJP workers,” Prime Minister Modi said. As Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a BJP residential complex and auditorium in Delhi, he recalled the ups and downs of the BJP’s journey so far, from Bharatiya Jana Sangha to today’s BJP. “India will never forget what happened in 1984. It will always be remembered as a dark time. In the following elections, Congress won a landslide victory. But we did not give up. We didn’t get discouraged. We were almost done but we didn’t blame anyone. We didn’t go into attack-counter-attack. Instead, we went among the people to work at the grassroots and strengthen the party,” Prime Minister Modi said. From 2 Lok Sabha seats, we reached 303 in the 2019 elections. In many states, the BJP gets more than 50% of the vote. Today, the BJP is the only pan-Indian party from North to South among family parties; the only party that allows young people to work, Prime Minister Modi added. The BJP is not only the biggest party in the world, but also the most futuristic party in the country,” Prime Minister Modi said. “The BJP is not just about contesting the elections. It is a system, a thought, a movement, the lifeblood of change,” Prime Minister Modi said, praising party workers for extending its footprint in northeastern and southern India. “In Karnataka, we are still the No.1 party. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well, people’s confidence in BJP is increasing. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, BJP is present in every booth,” said Prime Minister Modi.

