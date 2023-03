Comment: The Widodo family – the newest political dynasty in Indonesia?

NO FAVORS At all stages of the dynasty-building process, Jokowi defended the decisions of his family and individual members to enter politics like this. He dismisses suggestions that his family is becoming a political dynasty, arguing that this involves circumventing proper registration and election processes. He maintains that his children do not receive such favors. Given that Jokowi does not have decisive powers within any political party to select candidates, this is not an entirely unreasonable assertion. General trends in perceptions of dynastic politics also matter, as does how the family manages its public image as it seeks to expand. In the 2014 presidential election, commentators pointed to presidential candidate Prabowo Subiantos as off-putting to poorer voters compared to Jokowi’s humble beginnings. The children of Jokowis, who received an equally privileged upbringing, an international upbringing and access to the elite levels of Indonesian society, present a different perspective for voters. Kaesang’s marriage in December 2022 to Miss Indonesia finalist Erina Gudoro was a turning point for the image and profile of the Widodo family. The ceremony at Surakartas Mangkunegara Palace was broadcast live, somewhat in the style of a royal wedding. But the opulence on display has also drawn a lot of criticism. A common challenge for dynastic families who come from humble origins is how to move the family image into a new phase and bring voters with them. The rise of the Jokowi dynasty is the symptom of a political culture in Indonesia that is increasingly open to the “family” as another category of political actors alongside the oligarchs and parties. It is also a symptom of a society in which corruption, conflicts of interest and nepotism go unchallenged in the absence of judicial checks and balances, which have been dismantled and undermined under Jokowis’ watch. It remains to be seen whether Indonesians have become desensitized enough to a “business as usual” policy in which nepotism is commonplace and approved at the ballot box. If they are not, then for the Jokowi family – an emerging political dynasty without its own party vehicle or a generation of assured successors – the next 12 months are crucial. But if it’s politics as usual, then the Widodo dynasty is well on its way to succeeding in the ways of those before it. Jemma Purdey is Adjunct Fellow at the Australia-Indonesia Centre, Monash University, Australia. This comment first appearance on the East Asia Forum.

