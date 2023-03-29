Jokowi guarantees the Israeli national team’s participation in the U-20 World Cup

President Joko Widodo assured that the participation of the Israeli national team in the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia will not affect Indonesia’s strong support for Palestine.

Jokowi stressed that in principle, Indonesia will always and firmly fight for and support the independence of the Palestinian people and support a settlement. two-state solutionsthe State of Israel and the Independent State of Palestine.

“It is in line with the constitution, rejecting colonizers in any form and we always convey this in bilateral, multilateral and other international forums,” he said.

Therefore, Jokowi said, it would be best not to mix politics with sports. Moreover, Indonesia’s process to become the host of the U-20 World Cup has gone through quite a long process and struggle.

Jokowi stressed that hosting this international sporting event is an extraordinary honor and confidence for Indonesia.

I guarantee that Israel’s participation has nothing to do with consistency, our foreign policy position towards Palestine because our support for Palestine has always been firm and strong. And when it comes to the U-20 World Cup, we agree with the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia that FIFA has rules that must be adhered to by its members. So don’t confuse sport with politics, he stressed.

Furthermore, Jokowi added that currently FIFA is aware of the rejection of the Israeli national team’s participation in the U-20 World Cup. To find the best solution, he sent the president of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, to meet FIFA in Zurich.

However, we, the government and PSSI, are still trying to find the best solution. For this reason, I sent the general president of PSSI, Erick Thohir, to meet the FIFA team to find the best solution, to find the best solution. he concluded. [gi/em]