Adani is just a front for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claims Arvind Kejriwal quoting BJP leader





Industrialist Gautam Adani is just a front for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Tuesday, citing an alleged conversation he allegedly had with an unidentified Bharatiya Janata party leader . Party leader Aam Aadmi made the statement while addressing the Delhi Assembly. The Kejriwal-led outfit, along with other opposition parties, have accused the BJP-led Center of showing favoritism towards the embattled Adani group. The Aam Aadmi party has taken part in protests demanding an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee into allegations that the conglomerate has engaged in stock manipulation. Kejriwal claimed on Tuesday that the Center was not allowing a parliamentary inquiry because it would cause problems for Modi, not Adani. [The BJP leader said that] Adani is just the front, and all the money is invested by Modi, party leader Aam Aadmi said. Adani is just a manager who earns a 10-20% commission. BJP-

Front Adani, Modi 10-20% commission manager CCP , , -CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/i3s0IQaST2 — Aam Aadmi Delhi Party (@AAPDelhi) March 28, 2023 Kejriwal claimed that when reports said that Adani had become the second richest man in the world, it was actually Modi who assumed that position. Now Modi ji dreams of becoming the richest man in the world, the chief minister has said. Kejriwal said that when Modi visited Sri Lanka, he pressured the country’s former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to award a wind power project to the Adani Group. He appears to have referred to an allegation made by Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board, MMC Ferdinando. The senior official later retracted his statement and quit his post after Rajapaksa vehemently denied the claims he had made. On Tuesday, Kejriwal said the Adani Group also benefited from similar agreements signed with Bangladesh and Israel. They weren’t for Adani, they were for Modi himself, he alleged. Party leader Aam Aadmi claimed that Modi was the country’s most corrupt prime minister since independence. On top of that, he is less educated, so anyone makes him sign any document, and no one understands anything, he said. Kejriwal asserted: The current government has plundered the country more in the past eight years than Congress has done in 75 years. On January 24, US firm Hindenburg Research alleged in a report that the Adani Group had pulled off the biggest scam in the company’s history. He accused the ports-electricity conglomerate of manipulating stocks and misusing tax havens. The BJP has denied allegations of favoritism towards the Adani group. On February 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the party had nothing to hide or fear in connection with the controversy.

