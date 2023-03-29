Snchez talks to Xi Jinping about his Ukraine peace plan

foreign Why did China invite Pedro Sánchez? Xi Jinping and his great diplomatic offensive, in which “Spain has always been very supportive”

Why did China invite Pedro Sánchez? Xi Jinping and his great diplomatic offensive, in which “Spain has always been very supportive” analysis What should Sanchez tell Xi Jinping about Ukraine?

Pedro Snchez was the first international representative to visit China after its president, Xi Jinping, took the initiative to unilaterally present a peace plan for Ukraine. The head of the Spanish government will take advantage of the invitation of his counterpart in Beijing to find out the details of a roadmap with which the Asian giant has distanced itself from the position aligned with Russia so far in the war that has been going on on European territory since February last year.

In La Moncloa they highlight the role that the second world power has traditionally played for stability in the geopolitical context and consider it essential that it participate in the search for solutions to problems that would be difficult to find without an actor of its importance. The consideration that is going to be transferred from Madrid regarding the exit from this specific conflict is that it is necessarily the Ukrainians who decide the terms of the ceasefire.

Although Sánchez is attending this two-day mini-tour as a national representative, government sources underline the importance of this appointment – which is part of the 50th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between the two countries – which takes place three months after the election Spanish leader assumes the rotating presidency of European Council. They also specify that the position of the 27 regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been united from the beginning and that it will be the one they will share during this official visit to China.

Xi traveled to Moscow last week to meet Vladimir Putin right after he told him International Penal Court would have issued an arrest warrant against him for the deportation of Ukrainian children to his country since the beginning of the war which the Russian leader rejects. After confirming that he would face a third term at the head of his country, the Chinese president tried to establish himself as an international mediator in the conflict by presenting his peace plan.

boao economic forum

During his stay in China, Sánchez will also participate this Thursday in the inauguration of the economic forum of Boao, in the south of the country, which is the Asian equivalent of Davos and in which 28 countries of the region are represented. Their Ivorian, Malaysian, Singaporean and Kazakh counterparts will participate in the said meeting, as well as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

Already in Beijing, Sánchez will meet the country’s three highest authorities on Friday: in addition to Xi himself, he will have talks with the Prime Minister, Li Qiangand with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, Zhang Dejiang in the Great Hall of the People, located in Tiananman Square. According to what stands out in Moncloa, it is a format reserved for visits of the highest level.

The Spanish delegation will also have talks with representatives of the 800 national companies established in China and with leaders of multinationals. Mitsubishi there Astra Zeneca. Among the economic objectives of this trip is to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries by trying to minimize tariff barriers and facilitating access to public tenders.

In addition, the government’s objective is for Spain to once again become a priority destination for Chinese tourism, of quality and with high purchasing power, which had a growing trend until the Covid pandemic maintained the borders of the countries closed for nearly three years. In order to revitalize this strategic market, specific meetings have been organized with tour operators.