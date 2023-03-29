Jokowi’s progress on Myanmar – Editorial

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Wed 29 March 2023





Editorial

As the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, scheduled for May 9-11, draws closer, it is natural to expect President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as this year’s chairman of the regional grouping, shares with the public of Indonesia and people across Southeast Asia the progress he has made since January, particularly in addressing the conundrum of the Myanmar.

The president pledged not to let the Burmese junta hold ASEAN and its noble goals hostage. The world community and the people of Myanmar, including the persecuted Rohingya minority, hope that ASEAN, under the chairmanship of Indonesia, will achieve major breakthroughs in its attempt to prevent the power-hungry army from oppressing the people. But so far, Jokowi has given no signal that the long-awaited progress is here.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has appointed a powerful team of high-level and top-performing diplomats to lead the office of the Special Envoy for Myanmar. The Minister herself is the official ASEAN special envoy for this year. The team works in secret to avoid unnecessary controversies that can backfire on the mission.

Nevertheless, the ministry must keep the public informed of what the task force has done or achieved. We have barely seen the steps taken by ASEAN foreign ministers after their meeting in Jakarta last month.

It is also quite worrying that President Jokowi did not realize his intention to involve the Indonesian military element (TNI) in a peacekeeping mission in Myanmar. Jokowi revealed plans to appoint an army general as special envoy to Myanmar, to emulate his predecessor Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, also a retired general, who did so in 2007.

Jokowi revealed his intentions in an interview with Reuters on February 1, when the world marked the second anniversary of the military coup against the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Jokowi’s statement quickly caused confusion in the Foreign Office as the plan had not been briefed to diplomats beforehand.

During the interview, Jokowi also said that ASEAN would “not be held hostage” to the conflict in Myanmar and would “act decisively” if there was no progress in implementing the five-point consensus that the Myanmar junta had agreed to during the emergency. summit in Jakarta in April 2021.

Jokowi did not give further details, but it was clear there was an intention to expel the junta from official regional grouping activities, including the summit, while accepting non-junta elements .

Speculation is rife that Jokowi would appoint his trusted aide, General (retired) Luhut Pandjaitan, as the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, or Lieutenant-General (retired) Agus Widjojo, who has extensive experience in dealing with the Myanmar military on this mission. .

The choice of a military figure to communicate personally with the Burmese junta is the right decision, as it will strengthen Minister Retno’s diplomatic efforts to find solutions to the Burmese crisis. It should be clear that the Minister of Foreign Affairs is responsible for the mission.

Such an approach would allow the foreign minister to focus on talks with elements outside the junta, such as the National Unity Government (NUG), which is widely seen as the representative of the toppled government of Suu Kyi. His unconditional release should be one of the main priorities of the diplomatic effort.

The NUG has repeatedly demanded that ASEAN recognize it as the country’s official representative. But knowing the complexity of the crisis, it will be more productive for Indonesia to consider the NUG as one of the elements of Myanmar.

There is an international agreement that the Myanmar junta must respect the five-point consensus, which demands an immediate end to violence, dialogue between all parties, the appointment of a special envoy, the entry of aid ASEAN humanitarian aid and the visit of an ASEAN special agent sent to meet with all parties in Myanmar.

Despite the daunting challenges he faces in restoring peace and democracy to Myanmar, we believe Jokowi can produce a significant breakthrough. The only problem is that the public, especially the people of Myanmar, cannot wait too long.



