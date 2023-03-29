Moscow to host meeting between Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia: official sources





The deputy foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia will meet in April in Moscow, Turkish and Iranian officials said on Tuesday, building on contacts between Ankara and Damascus after years of hostilities during the Syrian war. Encouraged by President Bashar al-Assad’s Russian ally, Syrian and Turkish officials held meetings last year, aimed at normalizing relations between states on both sides of the 12-year-old Syrian conflict. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. But Assad this month ruled out any meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan until Turkey was ready to withdraw its army from northern Syria, considered an occupying force by the Syrian president. The situation on the ground in Syria will be discussed on April 3-4 in Moscow, a senior Turkish official said. This meeting is expected to be a continuation of ministerial-level meetings that began during the normalization process, the official said. However, since there will be no participation at the ministerial level and the meeting will be at a technical level, important decisions are not expected. Turkish Foreign Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment. Russia hosted a meeting of Syrian and Turkish defense ministers in December, since then initial tripartite talks have been expanded to include Assad’s other ally Iran, which has publicly backed the rapprochement. Turkey sent forces to much of northern Syria during the war and backed the Syrian opposition. A previously scheduled meeting of deputy foreign ministers from four countries scheduled for March has been postponed. A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official confirmed the meeting in Moscow in the first week of April. A Syrian source familiar with the talks confirmed that a meeting between the deputy foreign ministers would take place soon but did not specify a date. Quoting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s state-run RIA news agency reported on Monday that the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria may hold consultations in Moscow in early april. Erdogan, who once called Assad a terrorist, faces the biggest political challenge of his two-decade rule in May when Turks vote in what is expected to be a close election. Learn more: US won’t back down from mission in Syria despite deadly attacks: White House Tehran condemns US drone strikes on Iran-linked forces in Syria Saudi Arabia in talks with Syria to resume consular services

