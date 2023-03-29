Officials clarify and defend iftar ban amid public outcry – Society

Yerica Lai (Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Government officials clarified and defended the presidential ban on iftar, fast-breaking, gatherings of public officials during the holy month of Ramadan, which sparked public outcry and stoked anti-government sentiment among Islamic groups.

On Tuesday, two days before the start of Ramadan, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo issued a circular banning government employees from hosting iftar dinners, saying the move was necessary as the country was still transitioning from pandemic to an endemic situation of COVID-19. .

In a statement late Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Agung clarified that the directive did not apply to the public and only affected coordinating ministers, ministers and heads of government agencies.

Pramono defended the policy, saying President Jokowi proposed the new directive after reviewing the recent barrage of criticism directed at government officials who flaunted their allegedly ill-gotten wealth on social media.

“Government officials are currently in the spotlight [for lavish lifestyles]this is why the president has asked government officials to hold fast-breaking rallies in a modest way, without inviting high-ranking officials when they hold the event,” Pramono said in a statement posted on the YouTube channel. of the Secretary of State. .

Pramono was referring to the ongoing crackdown on lavish displays of wealth by tax officials. An assault allegedly carried out in late February by the son of a mid-level tax official has reignited debate over the sources of wealth of some of the country’s highest-paid civil servants and sparked calls among netizens to boycott the declaration of income. tax.

The iftar directive, however, drew criticism from Islamic groups, who accused the president of being biased against the Muslim community.

Some pointed out that pandemic curbs were gradually eased until fully lifted in late December, and that events that draw large crowds, such as concerts, exhibitions and even large weddings, including that of Jokowi’s son , took place.

Yahya Cholil Staquf, president of the country’s largest Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), defended the ban on gatherings, saying Muslims don’t need to hold big festive events to break their fast.

“It is more important to share iftar meals with the poor or with people stuck in traffic. There’s no need to make it look like we’re going to a big dinner party,” Yahya said.

During the month of Ramadan, which this year falls from March 22 to April 21, Indonesian Muslims from all walks of life usually gather to eat together after fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Often, these gatherings attended by senior officials in private homes or official residences include expensive catering at hotels, on-site food prep stations, and entertainment options like karaoke.

On Friday, Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas also refuted accusations that President Jokowi discriminates against the Muslim community. “President Jokowi has great sympathy for Islam [and] Muslims,” he said.

Yaqut, who also chairs the youth wing of NU GP Ansor and is a younger brother of Yahya Cholil Staquf, said he would ask Religious Affairs Ministry staff to avoid holding group iftar sessions during Ramadan.

On Friday, other departments appeared to be observing the new guidelines. The Interior Ministry, for example, has drafted a circular conveying the president’s instruction to regional government officials and plans to impose sanctions on officials defying the ban.

“The sanctions will be in accordance with the regulations in force at the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform,” interior ministry spokesman Benni Irwan said on Friday, quoted by Tempo.

Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas said on Friday that the new directive banning government officials from holding iftar events was mandatory for all civil servants and that he would enforce the ban without exception.

Regional leaders, such as Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, have thrown their support behind the iftar ban, saying they will convey Jokowi’s instructions to the their administrative staff.

“I think in the current context, I agree with the directive. Also, in recent days, we have heard stories of [public officials] display [their lavish lifestyles]. Hopefully [we can] have a simple fast-breaking dinner with your family. There should be no element of flaunting his wealth,” said Ganjar, who like Jokowi is a member of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P).



