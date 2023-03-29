PM Narendra Modi: Those involved in corruption come to one platform, action against corruption will continue : PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday linked opposition parties rallying against the BJP to his government’s campaign against corruption, and said the crackdown on corruption will continue unhindered by “false allegations”.

After inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here, Modi said that at a time when India’s strength is reaching a new height, it is only natural that “anti-India” forces inside and outside outside the country join hands.

“Some parties have launched ‘bhrashtachari bachao abhiyan’ (rescue corruption campaign),” he said in a virulent attack on opposition parties protesting alleged abuse of investigative agencies such as than ED.

The disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case has also become a rallying point for the opposition.

Modi said: “The country will not bend and action against corruption will not stop because of false allegations.”

“Anti-India” forces attack constitutional institutions as they are the solid “foundation” of a rising India, he said. And, to stop the country’s growth, they resort to attacking its foundation and engaging in conspiracies to defame bodies such as the judiciary and investigative agencies and destroy their credibility, he said. .

When agencies act against those involved in corruption, they are targeted and when the courts issue a verdict that these forces do not like, they are questioned, the prime minister said. ,” he said.

Never before in the history of independent India has such a big campaign against corruption taken place and shaken the corrupt. “All those who are involved in corruption have come on one platform,” he said, saying people realize that when the BJP comes to power, corruption disappears.

Citing figures, Modi said that during the Congress-led UPA rule between 2004 and 2014, assets worth Rs 5,000 crore were seized under the Money Laundering Prevention Act. money, while the figure rose to Rs 1.10 crore lakh over the nine years of the BJP. rule.

Cases registered under the law have more than doubled under his rule while the number of arrests has increased 15 times, he said.

Under Congress rule, banks were ‘looted’ and those accused of embezzling 22,000 crore rupees fled overseas, he said, adding his government had seized their assets from worth Rs 20,000 crore.

The CBI has registered more than 5,000 corruption cases under his administration and hundreds of senior officials accused of corruption have been forcibly retired and face legal action, Modi said.

Corruption has hurt the country a lot and hollowed it out like termites, he said, adding that people realize that the country will only progress when corruption is contained.

People, Modi claimed, applaud his government’s campaign against corruption and tell him wherever he goes, “Don’t arrest Modi ji”.

Taking a swipe at the opposition for campaigning against him and the BJP, he said top Congress leaders used to talk about eradicating the Jana Sangh and now the main opposition party talks about digging its grave.

The BJP is a party that sacrificed itself to save democracy, he said, referring to the merger of the Jana Sangh, its former avatar, with other parties after the emergency.

In a reference to the investigation into the Gujarat riots in 2002 when he was the state’s chief minister, Modi said many conspiracies were hatched to send him to jail, but they all failed miserably. failed while prospering through the blessings of the people.

In his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the growth of the BJP, which rose from two seats in Lok Sabha in 1984 to 303 in 2019. In an apparent reference to anti-Sikh violence after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi , he said it was a black chapter. that the country will not be able to forget.

Congress won a historic mandate in an emotionally charged ballot as the BJP was nearly destroyed but it did not lose hope and blame others. She continued to work between people and strengthened her organization.

The BJP has now become the only all-India party among the family political parties in the country, as it worked on the ground with people defying all odds.

“The BJP started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats and reached 303 in 2019. In many states we are getting over 50% of the vote,” he said.

“From north to south and from east to west, the BJP is today the only pan-Indian party,” he added.

The BJP has become not only the largest party in the world, but also the most futuristic party, he said, adding that its sole aim is to make India a modern and developed society.

The party is growing in southern India, he said, adding that it is the number one party in Karnataka and the only reliable force in Telangana. It grows in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he said.

“People in the northeast have shown unprecedented confidence in the BJP. It has four chief ministers and is part of coalition governments in two other states,” he said.

Modi met workers involved in the construction of the building before its inauguration.