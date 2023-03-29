Ukraine changes calculations for countries caught between US and China





The Biden administration is also sharing hosting duties this year with the Netherlands, Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia to highlight the breadth of the Democratic coalition. And it comes three weeks after the Netherlands joined the United States limit the export of advanced semiconductor technologies to China. But consolidating alliances with countries beyond Europe has proven just as difficult, if not more so. The Solomon Islands, a longtime US ally strategically vital sea lanes linking Australia to Hawaii turned a deaf ear to Bidens’ Democratic rhetoric by inking a controversial security pact with Beijing in 2021. Parts of Africa have also been a tough sell, especially as many countries have benefited from China’s heavy investment in infrastructure. While 27 African countries voted for of a March 2022 UN resolution against Russian aggression, 16 others, including South Africa, abstained from voting while Eritrea voted against. In Latin America, Costa Rica is the only country that joins US sanctions against Russia. And the regions of the Mercosur trade grouping rejected the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyys talk to the body in July. China takes its own multi-pronged approach to courting the world. Regarding Ukraine, Beijing is trying to show its friendlier side, but to both Russia and the West. Xi’s visit with Putin produced several strategic cooperation agreements this included increased sales of Russian gas to Beijing as well as agreements to expand cross-border transport links by building new bridges and roads. At the same time, China launched a global public relations campaign to portray itself as the country advocating peace in Ukraine. Beijing is marketing a potential 12-point peace plan. And Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call earlier this month that Beijing wants to play a constructive role in ending the conflict. China also hosted its own International Democracy Forum last week, claiming 300 participants from 100 countries. The group discussed various forms of democracy, castigating monistic and hegemonic narratives on the subject, Chinese state media reported. China held its own International Democracy Forum last week, claiming 300 participants from 100 countries. | PRNewsfoto/Chinese Academy of Social Sciences We uphold genuine multilateralism, work for a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations, and make global governance more just and equitable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. earlier this month. This rhetoric underscores Beijing’s shift from a general rejection of criticism of its political system to a semantic redefinition democracy and human rights. What the Chinese are trying to do is not fight democracy and human rights and reject them, they are trying to rob Bidens and co-opt them by defining them as what China is doing, a said Daniel Russel, former Obama assistant secretary of state for East Asia. and Pacific Affairs. Asked about the Biden administrations’ democracy summit, Chinese Embassy in DC spokesperson Liu Pengyu said the US is trying to divide the world into democratic and non-democratic camps based on its criteria. , and openly provoke division and confrontation. Even though Beijing wants to keep trade lanes open with Europe, it is also becoming more aggressive towards trade partners who turn against it. China has imposed a trade embargo against Lithuania in 2021 after Taiwan set up a diplomatic office in the EU country. More recently, he threatened the Netherlands with possible retaliation for siding with the United States on semiconductors.

