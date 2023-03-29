Politics
Will the Gulf countries support Syrian-Turkish reconciliation? – analysis
Gulf countries are positioning themselves to push for Syria’s return to the region through new engagements, interactions and integration, all through diplomatic relations. This process, which began mainly with pressure from the United Arab Emirates for high-level meetings with Damascus and symbolic visits by officials, has led to more talk in the Gulf media about what might come next. The story is clear: the time for reconciliation in Syria has come.
A report by UAE-based Al-Ain media on Monday laid out some of the “hopes” for a meeting between Syrian regime leader President Bashar al-Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is not clear that the meeting will take place, but there is talk of a meeting in Russia in early April consisting of various officials.
The goal: Normalize ties with the Syrian regime and normalize meetings. Every moment, standardization is only increasing, now within the framework of a predefined process, as opposed to individual meetings.
Damascus’ demands on Turkey
According to the report, Damascus demanded that Turkey stop supporting “terrorist” groups in northern Syria and withdraw from the areas that Ankara occupies in Syria, including Idlib and surrounding areas, such as Afrin, as well as Jarabulus. and areas near Manbij.
Turkey has invested heavily in expanding its operations in Syria over the past few years and has even threatened further attacks, mainly against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria. .
Russia, Iran, the Syrian regime and Turkey are all interested in seeing the US leave the region – but it may not be in Damascus’ interests to trade US presence for one. Turkish increased.
At the same time, according to the report, sources told Al-Ain media that Tehran is trying to press for “Erdogan and Assad to meet, establish relations in light of developments and movements in the region”.
THE REPORT adds that the meeting will take place next month, but only at the level of deputy foreign ministers: “Initial information indicated that this quadripartite meeting is part of a process of restoring relations between Turkey and Syria, mediated by Iran and Russia… it was expected that this process would eventually end with a meeting between al-Assad and Erdogan, and that a major step would be taken to restore relations in light of the position from Syria to the Middle East.
For Syria, there is little benefit from a high-level meeting if there is not more progress on changing Turkey’s position in northern Syria, which Ankara does not seem want to change so far.
And yet Ankara is quietly urging Syrians to leave Turkey and return to Syria after February’s devastating earthquake.
Elections in Turkey will take place in May and Al-Ain’s media report says this could help expedite a meeting between Turkish and Syrian leaders. According to the report, “the restoration of relations will help resolve many outstanding issues between the two countries that affect Turkey’s internal situation.”
He adds that “the most important problem is that of Syrian refugees in Turkey; the restoration of relations between Turkey and Syria contributes to the controversial issue of the return of Syrian refugees to their country.
Syrians in Turkey suffer from discrimination and there is a feeling that Ankara is tired of hosting millions of Syrians who live within its borders. However, if Turkey pulls out of northern Syria, would the refugees even want to return?
It looks like a trap: Assad wants Turkey to withdraw while Ankara wants ties with Assad to loosen with normalization for the return of Syrians, who will not return if Turkey leaves. And Syria will not normalize relations until there is a roadmap for Turkey’s exit. Turkey cannot normalize relations if it is seen as abandoning the Syrians.
And yet, Ankara is interested in an increased presence of the Syrian army in areas controlled by Kurdish forces, such as Tal Rifat, as well as in the northeast of the country. Al-Ain’s report notes that “the evidence indicates that not only is Turkey seeking to improve its relations with Syria, but the same signals can also be heard from several countries in the region, since many of these countries consider that the situation in Syria is stable.”
While voices within the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia may be inclined to support reconciliation, whether quietly or openly, Qatar is already another matter.
Qatar, like Turkey, has backed the Syrian rebels and would not want to be seen as selling them out. But he is also close to Iran as well as a strategic partner of the United States. This puts him in a unique position to conduct outreach, although he has so far shown little interest in doing so.
Clearly, the Syrian regime will want investment as it pushes reconciliation forward. Looking at how China helped mediate the talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the regime may think that even that can help play a role.
