Arvind Kejriwal targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as brakes are applied to Delhi government’s ‘corruption wheels’: BJP | India News

New Delhi: The BJP slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday for his remarks and said the AAP chief was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of frustration as brakes were applied to the “wheels of corruption” of his government. Opposing Kejriwal’s remarks at the Delhi Assembly, BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra also accused the chief minister of “covering fire” from the Congress party and its corrupt regime. Joining hands, all the corrupt have come together and are attacking the country’s investigative agencies and judiciary as well as the prime minister “just to save their skins”, Patra charged. Kejriwal launched a merciless attack on the prime minister on Tuesday, leveling allegations of corruption against him in reference to the raging Adani issue.

“There is rampant looting by the Center. They have looted more in seven years than Congress has looted in 75 years. The country is going through difficult times. We are deeply concerned about the situation,” he said. accused, speaking on a resolution at the Delhi Assembly.

In response, Patra told PTI: “As for Kejriwal’s statement about the Prime Minister on the floor of the House today, it was a pure representation of his great frustration.

“Frustration that his corrupt ministers are in jail and that the brakes on corruption in the Delhi government have been curbed by the prime minister and the law of this country,” he charged.

Patra said two of Kejriwal’s ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, are in jail on corruption cases “so huge that they have so far received no bail or reprieve from various courts of the country”.

“It shows that Kejriwal can have rhetorical retributions, but on the floor he has nothing to bring respite to his ministers because they are corrupt,” he charged.

Referring to Kejriwal’s speech at the Delhi Assembly, the BJP spokesman said the chief minister “seemed to cover the Congress party and its corrupt regime”.

“Kejriwal said that the BJP regime is more worrying than the Congress party regime. It only means that he is speaking on behalf of the Congress and covering it up,” he charged.

“Today is a time when we have seen how the BJP government at the Center is fighting hard against corruption. The court and the agencies are doing their duty,” he said.

There is “no doubt” that all the corrupt have come together and are attacking the country’s agencies and judiciary as well as the prime minister just to save their skins, the BJP spokesperson claimed.

“But the people of the country continue to bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi because they know very well that he is continuously fighting against corruption, which is one of the most important challenges of this country,” he added.