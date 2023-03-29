President Joko Widodo inaugurates the Makassar – Pare-Pare railway





Jakarta – Transport Minister (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi, on Tuesday (3/28) inspected the Makassar-Parepare (KA) Railway crossing Maros-Garongkong which was to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday (29/ 3). ). The Minister of Transport also tested a Nationally Manufactured Diesel Electric Train (KRDE) from PT INKA which will serve the community from Maros depot to Ramang-Ramang station, where not far from this station is a natural tourist destination called Ramang – Ramang. . “Our hope is that tomorrow President Jokowi can be present to inaugurate and also witness the natural beauty of Ramang-Ramang,” said the Minister of Transport, quoted in an official statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday. In addition, the Minister of Transport also inspected the railway facilities depot in Maros, which is the place for testing, verifying and maintaining the operational feasibility of the railway facilities. The transport minister explained that the Makassar-Parepare railway project is part of the construction of the Trans Sulawesi railway and is part of the national strategic projects. Out of the total length of the Makassar-Parepare railway line which is 145 kilometers (km), 120 km have been constructed and 80 km are ready for operation from Maros station in Makassar to Garongkong station in Barru Regency. Since its operation in November 2022, the Ministry of Transport said the presence of the first train in Sulawesi had generated great excitement from the public. In March 2023, 25,699 passengers were transported, with an average occupancy of 78.02% of the total capacity of 90 passengers using the tourist trains. Until now, people could enjoy tourist train services for free. In addition, the many tourist destinations that are crossed by this train line are an attraction for the community. The Minister of Transport further explained that the train would serve passengers as well as freight/logistics. “Later, cement from Bosowa will be transported to Garongkong Port by train. Garongkong Port has also been prepared,” he said. He also hopes that the operation of the Maros-Garongkong railway line can speed up the movement of passengers and goods, support tourism potential and boost economic growth in South Sulawesi and its environs. Apart from the Minister of Transport, Director General of Railways Risal Wasal and Inspector General Pramintohadi Sukarno were also present at the inspection. Read also : Ahead of Eid transport 2023, Ministry of Transport conducts inter-agency coordination

Editor : Kris Kaban Writer : Between

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://koran-jakarta.com/presiden-joko-widodo-resmikan-kereta-api-makassar-pare-pare The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related