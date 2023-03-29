Politics
Constitutional anti-corruption bodies under attack, PM Modi says
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on March 28, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India via PTI
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on what he said were plots by forces inside and outside the country to undermine the country’s constitutional institutions and bodies that cracked down on corruption and the corrupt. .
Addressing BJP leaders and cadres at the inauguration of the party’s new headquarters extension in New Delhi, Mr Modi said India’s march towards development and a strong governance agenda hinged on a foundation of constitutional institutions, but that these were attacked and attempted were made to defame these institutions.
Today, as India is poised to realize its full potential, it does so on the basis of a solid foundation. This foundation is our constitutional institutions. Hence, to stop India in its growth trajectory, this foundation is under attack and efforts are being made to defame them by forces inside and outside the country. A campaign is launched to defame these institutions, we seek to end their credibility. When investigative and law enforcement agencies act against those who are shrouded in corruption, those agencies come under attack, when courts issue verdicts against those people, courts and the justice system come under attack, a- he declared.
Shake the roots
You all observe that some parties are busy saving the corrupt countryside. Today, all those tainted by corruption come together on the same platform. The whole country is watching. Corruption has harmed the country a lot, like termites it has drained the country, the people of the country also see how previous governments have treated action against corruption as a mere formality, and how over the past nine years, the campaign launched by the BJP against corruption has shaken the roots of corruption and the corrupt, he said.
The prime minister’s speech alluded to accusations against his government of vindictive action against political rivals, and his response included data on action taken in corruption cases. Under the Money Laundering Prevention Act [PMLA]during the tenure of the UPA governments from 2004 to 2014, around 5,000 crore was recovered through anti-corruption action, however, during the nine-year tenure of the BJP government, we recovered 1,10,000 crore, we deposited twice the number of cases, and arrested 15 times the number of people in the past on corruption-related charges, he said.
Mr Modi added that under the UPA, 22,000 crore was the amount that was looted from banks and the perpetrators fled abroad, but under the BJP government, 30,000 crore was recovered in seizing the property of these perpetrators. He also said that many corrupt government officials have been fired and legal action has been taken against them.
The PM’s sharp attack came as parliament continued to see a face-off between the BJP and the opposition over the Adani issue and the disqualification of former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after he was sentenced in a criminal defamation case by a court in Surat.
Resolution, commitment
The expansion of the BJP’s national headquarters, which includes a research center, a residential building for party leaders and workers and a huge auditorium, Modi said, reflects the BJP’s growth trajectory. We are the party that had the courage of our beliefs to even disband our party to help fight the emergency as a united front we did not lose heart after the debacle the party experienced in the 1984 election where we won only two seats, instead we went to the people, and it is the strength of our determination and the commitment of the workers of our party that has brought us this far, he said. he declares. He added that the BJP is not a party born out of newspaper headlines, the glare of a TV screen, Twitter handles or YouTube channels, but because we as a party are aligned with society and its concerns,” he said.
Mr Modi called the BJP the only all-India party at present and praised the party workers for expanding the BJP’s political footprint across the country. He notably mentioned the recent victories of the BJP in the three northeastern states and said that the BJP was still the number one party in Karnataka.
