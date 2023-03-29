Zelenskyy invites Chinese Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit him, he said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

We are ready to see it here, he said. I want to speak with him. I had contact with him before the large-scale war. But all this year, more than a year, I haven’t had one.

China, economically aligned and politically sympathetic to Russia for many decades, provided Putin with diplomatic cover by asserting an official position of neutrality in the war.

Xi visited Putin in Russia last week, raising the possibility that Beijing is ready to supply Moscow with the weapons and ammunition it needs to replenish its depleted stockpile. But Xi’s trip ended without such an announcement. A few days later, Putin announced that he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which neighbors Russia and brings the Kremlins’ nuclear stockpile closer to NATO territory.

Zelenskyy suggested Putin’s move was meant to distract from the lack of guarantees he had received from China.

What does it mean? This means the visit was not good for Russia, Zelenskyy speculated.

Zelenskyy warned on Tuesday that unless his country wins a long battle in a key eastern city, Russia could begin to build international support for a deal that may require

If Bakhmut fell to Russian forces, their president, Vladimir Putin, would sell that victory to the West, to his company, to China, to Iran, Zelenskyy said.

If he smells blood, feel we’re weak, he’ll push, push, push, Zelenskyy said in English, which he used for virtually the entire interview.

The Ukrainian leader spoke to the PA aboard a train that carried him across Ukraine, to towns near some of the fiercest fighting and others where his country’s forces have managed to repel the Russian invasion. The AP is the first news organization to have traveled extensively with Zelenskyy since the start of the war just over a year ago.

Since then, Ukraine, backed by much of the West, has surprised the world with the strength of its resistance against the larger and better equipped Russian army. Ukrainian forces held their capital, Kyiv, and pushed Russia back from other strategically important areas.

But as the war enters its second year, Zelenskyy is focused on keeping motivation high both in his army and in the wider Ukrainian population, especially the millions who have fled abroad and those who live in relative comfort and safety away from the front lines.

Zelenskyy is also well aware that his country’s success is largely due to waves of international military support, particularly from the United States and Western Europe. But some in the United States, including Republican Donald Trump, the former US president and current 2024 nominee, have questioned whether Washington should continue to provide Ukraine with billions of dollars in military aid.

Trump’s likely Republican rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also suggested that defending Ukraine in a territorial dispute with Russia was not a significant US national security priority. He later echoed that statement after being criticized by other corners of the GOP.

Zelenskyy did not mention the names of Trump or other Republican political figures he might have to do with if they win the 2024 election. But he said he fears the war could be affected by the change of political forces in Washington.

The United States really understands that if they stop helping us, we won’t win, he said in the interview. He was sipping tea as he sat on a narrow bed in the cramped, unadorned sleeper cabin of a National Railway train.

The President’s carefully calibrated train journey was a remarkable journey through a country at war. Zelenskyy, who has become a recognizable face around the world as he stubbornly tells his side of the story to nation after nation, has used the morale-boosting trip to bring his considerable influence to regions near the front lines. .

He traveled with a small group of advisers and a large group of heavily armed security officials dressed in battlefield fatigues. His destinations included ceremonies marking the first anniversary of the liberation of towns in the Sumy region and visits with troops stationed at frontline positions near Zaporizhzhia. Each visit was kept secret until he left.

Zelenskyy recently made a similar visit near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in a fierce and bloody battle for months. While some Western military analysts have suggested the city is not of significant strategic importance, Zelenskyy warned that a loss anywhere at this stage of the war could jeopardize the hard-fought momentum of the ‘Ukraine.

We cannot lose steps because war is a pie of victories. Small victories, small steps, he said.

Zelenskyys’ comments were an acknowledgment that losing the seven-month battle for Bakhmut, the longest in the war so far, would be more of a costly political defeat than a tactical defeat.

He predicted that the pressure for a defeat in Bakhmut would come quickly from both the international community and his own country. Our society will feel tired, he said. Our society will push me to compromise with them.

So far, Zelenskyy says he hasn’t felt that pressure. The international community has largely rallied around Ukraine following the February 24, 2022 Russian invasion. In recent months, a parade of world leaders have visited Zelenskyy in Ukraine, most traveling on trains similar to those Zelenskyy uses to travel the country.

The president makes some predictions about the biggest question hanging over the war: how it will end. However, he said he was confident that his nation would prevail with a series of small victories and small steps against a very big country, a big enemy, a big army but an army, he said, with small hearts.

And Ukraine itself? While Zelenskyy acknowledged that the war changed us, he said that ultimately it made his society stronger.

It could have gone one way, dividing the country, or another way to unite us, he said. I am so grateful. I thank everyone, every partner, our people, thank God, everyone that we have found this way at this critical time for the nation. Finding that path was the thing that saved our nation, and we saved our land. We are together.

