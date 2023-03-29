Sent to meet with FIFA, Erick Thohir brings a special message from Indonesian President Joko Widodo





Erick asked for prayers from the people of the country so that meeting him can produce the best for Indonesian football.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent PSSI President Erick Thohir to meet FIFA in Doha, Qatar. The objective of the one who is also the minister of the BUMN is to find a solution regarding the holding of the U-20 World Cup 2023 in the country. Rumors are circulating that Indonesia as hosts of the U-20 World Cup will be revoked by FIFA. This problem arose after the federation led by Gianni Infantino canceled the group draw for the event. Originally, the U-20 World Cup group draw would take place on March 31, 2023 in Bali. However, it was canceled as a number of people in the country rejected Israel’s participation in the event. “I received instructions from the president to leave immediately and diplomatically find a solution for Indonesian football,” Erick said at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi on Tuesday (3/28). “Of course, as I said, it is not easy. I will do my best, pray for all of us who are responsible for achieving the best results and I hope all Indonesians will pray,” added Eric. Asked about the solution offered by PSSI and the Indonesian government regarding Israel at FIFA, Erick was a little confused as to the answer. He must go there on Wednesday (29/3) in the morning WIB. “Of course we should [mengikuti FIFA] Given that this is a FIFA event, of course we have to hear FIFA’s point of view first and what the consequences will be,” he said. “This is where we just started discussing the best solution room. So if I’m asked for details, I’m not ready yet. Of course, we’ll see the meeting tomorrow afternoon,” a- he continued. Moreover, Erick claimed to have received a special message from Jokowi for a meeting with FIFA. He will also endeavor to do so. “Yes, of course, it will work as well as possible and the best solution for Indonesian football,” the former Inter Milan president said. The U-20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11, 2023. 24 countries from six confederations are taking part in the event. Who is the best number 9 in the world? Karim Benzema

