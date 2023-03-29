Angry reactions to congratulatory message from Turkish Embassy





Turkey’s friendly rhetoric on Greek Independence Day provoked strong reactions from leading theorists of Turkish revisionism, such as retired Admirals Cihat Yayci and Cem Grdeniz. Both had succeeded in recent years in imposing their extreme positions against Athens, such as the “blue homeland” theory, the myth that the Aegean islands are militarily occupied by Greece, and other provocations. The post on Twitter from the Turkish Embassy in Athens in March, “We congratulate the people and the government of the Hellenic Republic on the occasion of their national day”, provoked strong reactions from Yayci and Grdeniz, without however addressing congratulations letter from President Tayyip Erdoan to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Minister warm message Foreign Affairs Mevlt avuolu to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. We congratulate the people and the government of the #Hellenic Republic on the occasion of their national holiday. pic.twitter.com/PBm74uj3Fv — Turkish Embassy in Athens (@TC_Atina) March 25, 2023 Cem Grdeniz called the message from the Turkish Embassy in Athens “shameful”, writing that he initially thought it was a fake account, but was “surprised” when he discovered its authenticity. “Our embassy in Athens is celebrating Greece’s liberation from Turkish rule. It’s a shame. No reciprocity. Greece doesn’t put out similar messages on Turkey’s national holidays. So why does our embassy do it? ?” asked the retired admiral. Cem Grdeniz: It’s embarrassing

Part of Greece that reacted from the Turkish Embassy https://t.co/dc58hKolrv pic.twitter.com/nJ6emyHBUW – Veryansntv.com (@veryansintvcom) March 26, 2023 “March 1821, which is celebrated as Greece’s ‘independence day’, reminds us of the massacres that took place against the Turks. Gangs besieged Tripoli, which held an important strategic role in the Morea. The barbaric murder of tens of thousands of Turks, Jews and Albanians is a dark stain in history, known as the Tripolitsa massacre,” Grdeniz added defiantly. On the same wavelength and the reaction of “blue homeland” theorist Jihad Yayci, who in a series of posts on the social media pages of Baheehir University’s Center for Maritime and Global Strategies – that he directs – attacked the Turkish Embassy in Athens for the congratulatory message to Greece on March 25. “It’s strange the tweet of congratulations from our embassy in Athens congratulating Greece, which declared the day of the Turkish genocide a national anniversary. On the other hand, Greece had protested by managing to delete a tweet from NATO, about Turkey’s 30 August Victory Day celebration,” Yayci commented, attempting – with a series of messages – to frame the declaration of the Greek revolution as…a “genocide” of the Ottomans in the Peloponnese. 1/2

The congratulatory tweet from our city of Athens, celebrating Greece, which declared the day of the genocide of the Turks, is an oddity, Greece, on the other hand, rose up and had it annihilated for the NATO tweet, which celebrated Turkey’s VE Day on August 30. pic.twitter.com/fsxCvjzc7u — TRK DEGS / TURK MAGS (@turkdegs) March 26, 2023 “The bloody independence of Greece, which became the main center of rebellion and massacre against the Turks at the beginning of the 19th century”, he wrote then, continuing in the same provocative style: “March 25 is not a day of independence, it is a day of genocide. It is a great shame for humanity to praise, glorify and celebrate this day of genocide”. 1/5

Bloody Bamszl from Greece Greece, under the rule of the Ottoman Empire, became the main center of rebellion and massacre against the Turks until the beginning of the 19th century! pic.twitter.com/8NnXHODyWr — TRK DEGS / TURK MAGS (@turkdegs) March 26, 2023 LEARN MORE: Greek Independence Day celebrated with a MAGNIFICENT military parade in Athens – See EXCLUSIVE images.

