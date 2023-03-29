Boris Johnson’s allies will meet to show their strength against Tory leaders | Politics | News





The CDO was set up by allies of Boris Johnson following widespread anger at the way Tory MPs first tabled him and then Liz Truss. It was officially created when Tory MPs actually nominated Mr Sunak as Prime Minister when he was the only leadership candidate to secure enough nominations. It means that for the third time in seven leadership elections since members were allowed to vote for the new leader in 2001, MPs have simply imposed their choice on the party. Ms Patel told Express.co.uk the conference will be about regaining control for the base.

Ms Patel said: “Our members and grassroots activists are the authentic voice of conservatism in Britain. “They live and breathe our values ​​every day and are the heart, soul and backbone of our Party. “As the Party leadership speaks to the nation from TV studios and lecterns, our members and activists face the public at Britain’s doorstep every day, having important conversations, promoting our values ​​and also supporting the weight of criticism that is sometimes directed at what is happening in Westminster. “The Conservative Party is strongest and most effective when our members are fully engaged in all aspects of our national party and in decisions that support their local representation, including who leads our party, how candidates are selected and policies we advocate.

The talk will also feature prominent former Brexit Party members who joined the Tories, including Jacob Rees-Mogg’s sister Annunziata. Ms Rees-Mogg, who is the chair of the East Midlands CDO, said: Democracy starts with the people – for too long voters in this country have been ignored. “The Conservative Party must again lead the way, demonstrating our deep belief in trusting the British people by putting Party decisions in the hands of our own members. She continued: “As a Conservative, I believe in democracy for both our country and our party. “It is time to ensure that our own constitution enshrines the power of our supporters at its heart. “That’s why we need the Conservative Democratic Organization to support members’ rights and thus ensure future electoral success.

Former MP and Brexit Department special adviser Lord Jackson said the CDO could give the party a renaissance. He said: “The CDO’s inaugural conference is the start of a revival of grassroots Conservative activism of the kind that brought me to the party as a teenager in the 1980s. Scottish President Michelle Ballantyne said: “By empowering our members, voters can be confident that by voting Conservative they will get the government they expect, putting democracy and integrity back at heart. politics. The conference is hosted by CDO chief executive and Conservative Post editor Claire Bullivant, who also started the Bring Back Boris petition last summer.

Ms Bullivant told Express.co.uk: “There’s a real feeling that this is the start of something special. “We know what needs to be done, we have a plan and we have recruited all the right people. “Grassroots and membership are also responding in the thousands. They want to be heard and that is what will ultimately save our party and prevent Starmer and his socialists from getting the keys to Number 10.” Another Boris Johnson ally, Lord Greenhalgh, now deputy chairman of the CDO, added: “The mission of the CDO is to make the Conservative Party the most democratic party in British politics. “I look forward to our official launch in Bournemouth on May 13, when we bring everyone together in person – with a galaxy of stars and political heavyweights – to kick off the process of getting back to members of the party we all love. .” CDO Founder and Chairman David Campbell Bannerman said: “Bringing together a truly national network of CDO members from across the UK, including Northern Ireland – which the CDO wants to organize properly – this represents a rebirth for democracy from the Conservative Party, putting members back in the driver’s seat through a new constitution.”

