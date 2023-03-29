President Joko Widodo guarantees Indonesia will consistently defend Palestine





JAKARTA, sport.suaramerdeka.com – President Joko Widodo guarantees that Indonesia will remain consistent in defending and fighting for the independence of the Palestinian nation. This was highlighted by Jokowi in a statement addressing the controversy over Israel’s participation in the U-20 World Cup held in Indonesia. “First is the principle. The principle of our country, Indonesia, is always consistent and firm in the struggle for the independence of the Palestinian people and support for the realization of a two-state solution, the State of Israel and an independent Palestinian state,” he added. Jokowi said in a statement on the YouTube channel, Tuesday (28/3/2023). Also read: Regarding the controversy over the Israeli national team, Jokowi: Do not mix sports affairs with politics Also read: Observers predict FIFA to go ahead with U-20 World Cup in Indonesia According to Jokowi, this is in line with the constitution against colonialism in all its forms. “We always convey this in bilateral, multilateral and other international forums,” he stressed. However, the participation of the Israeli national team in the U-20 World Cup does not necessarily interfere with the regularity of Indonesia. According to Jokowi, Israel’s participation has nothing to do with consistency, our foreign policy stance towards Palestine because Indonesia’s support for Palestine has always been solid and strong. “And when it comes to the U-20 World Cup, we agree with the Palestinian ambassador to Indonesia, FIFA has rules that its members must obey. So don’t mix sports and political affairs,” he said. Jokowi said. Currently, FIFA is aware of the rejection of the Israeli national team’s participation in the U-20 World Cup. However, the government and PSSI are still trying to find the best solution. Also Read: Indonesian National Team Vs Burundi Live Stream: Shin Tae-yong Beware Burundi’s Awakening Also read: Bad address by politicians, talking about the occupation of Palestine should go to the UN, not to FIFA “For this reason, I sent the General President of the PSSI, Mr. Erick Thohir, to meet the FIFA team, to find the best solution, to find the best solution,” Jokowi concluded. ***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sport.suaramerdeka.com/news/9768241378/presiden-joko-widodo-jamin-indonesia-tetap-konsisten-bela-palestina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related