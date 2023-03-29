BJP’s resounding election wins make opposition jittery, PM Modi tells party MPs





File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: PTI

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked the opposition’s attack on his government to the BJP’s emphatic electoral performance. He said the more the party records victories, the more nervous the opposition parties will become, which will lead to tougher attacks. Mr Modi was addressing a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party in New Delhi, the first such meeting since the start of the second stage of the budget session on March 14. The session has been a washout so far on the opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue and the ruling parties’ demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK Opposition protests intensified following Mr Gandhis’ disqualification from the Lok Sabha after he was convicted by a court in Surat in a defamation case. Prime Minister Modi said he had already mentioned in his previous speeches, especially after the BJP’s massive victory in Gujarat and later in the northeastern states, that the opposition attacks would become tougher, he said. said a deputy present at the meeting. The BJP and its allies retained power in Tripura and Nagaland, while in Meghalaya the party again joined forces with the National Peoples Party (NPP) to become part of the government. The Parliamentary Party also praised Mr Modi for the BJP’s performance in the northeastern states. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who briefed reporters after the closed meeting said the PM had asked BJP MPs to participate in the social justice campaign to be organized by OBC Morcha parties from April 6 to 14 and also to promote and publicize various government programs for a month starting from May 15 (to mark the ninth anniversary of the Modi government) in their respective constituencies. He said politicians should work for non-political causes and they have a lot of impact on society. In this context, Mr. Modi noted that governments in Gujarat worked for beti bachao (save the girls) when he was chief minister and said that this had helped a lot in improving the gender ratio. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Mr Modi had also asked MPs to use the services of experts to learn new technologies, saying not knowing something should not be a reason not to use it.

