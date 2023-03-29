Politics
another story of the Moncloa which has a trick
La Moncloa expects a lot from the official visit which Pedro Sanchez to do in China this Thursday and Friday, and during which he will meet the president of the Asian giant, Xi Jinping. It will be a powerful photograph, at least for the Spanish government.
The president’s team has been claiming for days that this hearing with Xi Jinping is irrefutable proof of the importance of Snchez as a leading player in international politics. However, in reality, the head of the Spanish executive will not be the only one: his meeting with the Chinese president is part of an intense series of contacts undertaken by Xi Jinping after almost three years of isolation due to its covid zero policy and which brings together the leaders of the four main economies of the EU (Spain is the fourth).
In fact, a week later Snchezthe French president, Emmanuel Macronand the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, they will travel together to Beijing to meet him. It will then be the turn of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Melon. And the High Representative of the EU, Joseph Borrellaccording to government sources.
Later, there will be others, since Xi Jinping fulfills its international agenda. The President of Brazil was due to visit him on Wednesday, but Lula da Silva He had to postpone his trip due to bronchopneumonia. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzvisited in November, and the President of the European Council, Charles MichelHe did it in December.
The origin, in November 2018
This official trip has been preparing, in fact, since the Chinese president visited Spain in November 2018. Then he was received with all the honors by Philip VI there Pedro Sanchezand the one who was mayor of Madrid, Manuela Carmenagave him the golden keys to the city.
According to the same sources, the custom is what is called in diplomatic jargon a counter-visit. But the pandemic broke out and China isolated itself from the world, so the Spanish president couldn’t travel to Beijing.
Last November, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, the two leaders held a brief meeting and agreed that this postponed trip would take place in 2023, around the time of the Boao Economic Forum, considered the Davos. Chinese and which from this moment Tuesday is celebrated in person after three years of pandemic.
Finally, it is the team of Xi Jinping the one who offered the team Snchez the date of Friday, March 31. However, for Moncloa, it is no coincidence that the Chinese president has decided that Snchez to be the first European leader to meet him after the recent trip of Xi Jinping in Moscow to meet Vladimir Poutine.
The chief executive has already announced that he will speak to him about peace plans for Ukraine, after China decided to take a step forward. In February, the Asian giant published a 12-point position statement that begins with a call to respect the sovereignty of all countries. Universally recognized international law, including the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, must be strictly observed. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively defended, he continued.
During his trip, Snchez will also meet the new Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiangand with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the XIV National People’s Congress of China, Zhao Leji. Additionally, attending the Boao Forum, he will meet with a representation of Spanish businessmen living in China and tour operator executives, as China lifted the veto on group travel to Spain just a few weeks ago. .
