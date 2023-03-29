What do Rahul Gandhi and Imran Khan have in common? | NOTICE





They have many other things in common. Imran Khan speaks perfect Urdu but cannot read it properly. Rahul reportedly used Roman script to read Hindi in Parliament. Khan graduated from Oxford and Rahul graduated from Cambridge University.

Some people started comparing Rahul Gandhi and Imran Khan last year when the two opposition leaders measured flour in litres. (Courtesy India Today)

By Hamid Mir: What do Imran Khan and Rahul Gandhi have in common? Some people in Pakistan and India started comparing them last year when the two opposition leaders measured flour in litres.

While comparing the prices of atta during his tenure and that of Shehbaz Sharifs, former Prime Minister Khan said, “The public is currently facing difficulties with the flour as its price has doubled. A kilogram of flour in our day was PKRs (Rs) 50 and today it is over Rs 100 per litre.

Rahul addressed the audience in Delhi where he compared prices in 2014 to what they were in 2022. He had said, flour was (INR) Rs 22 per liter and now it is Rs 40 per liter. Someone pointed out that both leaders read the same book. Atta in liters.

They have many other things in common. Khan can speak Urdu perfectly but cannot read it properly. According to some Indian media reports, Rahul uses Roman script to read Hindi in Parliament. Khan graduated from Oxford and Rahul graduated from Cambridge University. Khan was disqualified from membership in parliament by the Election Commission of Pakistan last year. Rahul was also recently disqualified from parliament after his conviction by a court in Gujarat. Khan was disqualified for one term and the Pakistani courts later allowed him to stand in the by-elections. Will Rahul also get relief from the courts like Khan?

We can compare Imran Khan’s politics with Rahul Gandhi, but we can’t compare Pakistan’s democracy with India? India only saw an emergency imposed by Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and Indian media tasted naked censorship for a very short time. Pakistanis have faced four martial laws lasting a total of 33 years.

Pakistani courts have always bowed to the dictates of military dictators. There was only one brave judge, Judge Waqar Seth, who wrote a historic judgment against the last military dictator, General Pervez Musharraf, in 2019. There was a golden chance to stop the military interference in politics by implementing the verdict against Musharraf.

Unfortunately, Imran Khan was in power and his government overruled the verdict of the courts. Imran Khan’s government has announced that it is addressing the Supreme Judicial Council to dismiss the judge who wanted to hang a dictator for having abrogated the Constitution of Pakistan. Khan rescued Musharraf with the help of then army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa and extended his service the same year.

Today, Khan accuses General Bajwa every day of conspiring against him. Khan failed to make a Naya Pakistan when he received power from the military establishment. He is now trying to remake Naya Pakistan by blackmailing the new army chief, General Asim Munir.

Khan does not want to stop the army’s interference in politics. He wants the military to stop supporting Shehbaz Sharif and make it easier for him to become prime minister again. He wanted to meet the new army chief through President Arif Alvi, but the army chief regretted it on the pretext that I wanted to stay away from politics.

What is the big difference between Imran Khan and Rahul Gandhi? Khan still believes he can return to power with the help of the military. Rahul cannot think of coming to power with the help of the army. Here I have to admit that actually there is no comparison between Imran Khan and Rahul Gandhi. We can only compare Khan to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified for life in 2017.

Nawaz Sharif came to power with the help of the military establishment. He was disqualified by judges who were puppets of certain generals. Imran Khan also came to power after the dirtiest election in Pakistan’s history. Khan was selected and not elected in the 2018 fake election rigged by intelligence agencies. He was ousted by a mistrust in Parliament because the military leadership turned against him. Both were nurtured by the military establishment and both faced the wrath of their creators.

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, is the prime minister of a 13-party coalition. He is trying his best to disqualify Imran Khan forever in the name of level playing field. Home Minister Rana Sanaullah recently said that Imran Khan has brought the politics of nations to a point where only one of us can exist. He wants revenge for a drug trafficking case he had to face when Imran Khan was in power.

The fact is that the ruling alliance of 13 parties is unable to defeat Imran Khan through a fair and free election and that is why Khan is trying to come back through a snap election. He dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to pave the way for general elections on April 30, but the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the elections until October this year. Now Imran Khan is trying to enlist the help of the upper judiciary to organize snap elections.

He enjoys the support of many High Court and Supreme Court justices. Some of these judges were declared Khan enablers by Maryam Nawaz Sharif because they played a role in 2017 in disqualifying Nawaz Sharif. There is a clear divide. The military establishment supports Shehbaz Sharif, but many judges openly support Khan, not because they believe in the supremacy of the constitution. They support Khan because the current Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial will retire in September 2023 and then Qazi Faez Issa will take over as the new CJP who survived a disqualification reference when Khan was at the power. All pro-Khan judges are anti-Qazi Faez Issa. This quarrel has nothing to do with principles.

Imran Khan plays his cards very smartly. He used the anti-Americanism card last year to drum up public sympathy and is now using some US lobbyists to drum up support from US media and politicians. His biggest support came from a former US diplomat, Zalmay Khalilzad, who opposed the disqualification of Imran Khan.

This unexpected support actually backfired because Khalilzad was always critical of Pakistan and the Taliban when he was US Ambassador to Afghanistan. He urged his government to declare Pakistan a terrorist state. The Pakistani government has expressed dissatisfaction with his statements on several occasions when Imran Khan was in power. Khalilzad was declared arrogant and hostile by senior ministers in Imran Khan’s Cabinet. Khalilzad was also part of the Doha talks between the Afghan Taliban and the United States. The Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021 in violation of the Doha agreement and Khalilzad faced enormous embarrassment. Imran Khan has always supported the Afghan Taliban and his detractors called him Taliban Khan. Khalilzad’s recent statements in favor of the Taliban Khan have dispelled the impression that the Khan government was overthrown by an American plot. Khalilzad is well known as a spokesperson for the American security establishment. He himself explained his relationship with the CIA in his book The Envoy published in 2016.

Imran Khan is disappointed with the Pakistani army. Now he is trying his luck with the Americans. His lobbyists try to organize his meetings with American senators and to manipulate the American media from New York to Washington. First, he used an anti-American card to pressure the Pakistani military. Now he is trying to use American lobbyists to pressure his former masters. He himself does not see many chances of returning to power. He is mentally prepared for another disqualification and for an arrest too. Even if he manages to return to power, how will he restore economic and political stability to Pakistan without the support of the army chief? Will he first remove the current army chief and bring in his own army chief? He is in Pakistan not in India.

The only way out for him is to start a dialogue with his political opponents to organize elections and resolve all differences with the military establishment. He cannot defeat the military establishment with the help of some American judges and corporate lobbyists. His opponents should also realize that the disqualification or arrest of Imran Khan is not the solution to any problem.

I have seen many disqualifications in Pakistan in court. I have to say that these disqualifications were manipulated out of revenge politics and created more complications. Imran Khan has been part of these manipulations and conspiracies in the past, but it is time to learn from the mistakes of the past. Imran Khan’s disqualification cannot solve any problem in Pakistan. Let’s move forward with a positive approach.

(Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist who works for Geo News.)

(The views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author.)

