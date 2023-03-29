Back to direct attack on Prime Minister Modi, Arvind Kejriwal ditches post-2019 restraint and raises the bar

As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections approach, every speech delivered by Arvind Kejriwal was a shadow singer than the precedent as national party leader Aam Aadmi (AAP) opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then BJP Chairman Amit Shah, saying their return to power would spell the end of democracy.

After the verdict, Kejriwal had to recalibrate his approach as the BJP won an emphatic victory by winning 303 seats, beating the opposition including the AAP, which saw its numbers drop from four to one. Over the next year, Delhi’s chief minister teamed up with poll strategist Prashant Kishor and scaled back his rhetoric against the prime minister as part of a political ‘transformation’.

However, the imprisonment of Manish Sisodia And Satyendar Jain on separate corruption charges AAP in the midst of a crisis, forcing Kejriwal to adopt a policy he had left behind, a policy in which Modi is branded as ‘the enemy’ in no uncertain terms. In the last week alone, Kejriwal hit the Prime Minister several times. THURSDAY, Kejriwal slammed the PM after four people were arrested and cases registered on posters saying Modi hatao, desh bachao (Remove Modi, save the country) came through Delhi. The following day, after the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhis from the Lok Sabha, the Delhi CM said the country had yet to see such an insecure, corrupt and uneducated prime minister as Modi. On Tuesday, Kejriwal attacked Modi for his alleged links with industrialist Gautam Adani and said: “The prime minister is less educated and doesn’t understand things properly. It’s worrying.

Behind Kejriwal’s sudden decision to no longer avoid directly attacking the prime minister is a growing awareness that the strategy, which appears to have worked in Delhi, where the AAP formed government for the third time in 2020 less a year after his beating in the Lok Sabha elections, was not working beyond the borders of national capitals.

It is more than obvious that Kejriwal does not like the PM. His 2015 tweet that the Prime Minister is a coward and a psychopath reflected this. But the idea behind the mitigation was to wean off a section of the disenchanted BJP voter base who we believe might have been unhappy with their party but would not find attacks on the PM acceptable,” a senior BJP leader said. the PAA.

The AAP’s display of religious piety and its steadfast refusal to take a stand on polarizing issues related to issues of civil liberties and minority rights has also been justified as realpolitik by its leaders.

When put to the test in Gujarat, where the AAP even avoided condemning the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, this strategy did not yield much success, the gains of the party being restricted to areas and communities that traditionally stood with Congress. It failed in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where the party gave up halfway after Jain was arrested.

In Delhi, the BJP continues to hold a large vote share of 38.51% in 2020, 32.3% in 2015, 33% in 2013, 36.34% in 2008, even though the AAP has made some bumps in the departure as the wealthy and the middle class were drawn to it after the India Against Corruption movement. As poorer communities drifted away from Congress, the AAP marked its dominance.

Moreover, the situation in Punjab which propelled the AAP to victory has no equivalent in other states. If the Lok Sabha polls take place today, the AAP is unlikely to win anywhere but Punjab. The only way to maximize our chances in Punjab is to be aggressive against the BJP and the PM domestically, an AAP insider said.

Punjab sends 13 deputies to the Lok Sabha. The AAP lost the only Sangrur seat it won in 2019 to Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) when partial polls were held last year after Bhagwant Mann won the polls of the Assembly and became the Chief Minister.

With general elections still a year away, upcoming Assembly polls in the states of Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the AAP has decided to run also played a part in the latest reorientation of the political approach of the party.

“First of all, the battle is personal for Kejriwal now. Sisodia has been his friend and comrade for decades and when you put him in jail, things can’t be expected to stay the way they are. Second, Gujarat revealed the limitations of our post-2019 strategy. Third, not all congressional voters will be swayed by our solution-focused politics, even if they are dissatisfied with their party. BJP Beacon B-Team becomes an obstacle there,” an AAP official said.

Apart from Kejriwal’s speeches, a change in the AAP’s game plan is also visible elsewhere. In Parliament, the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs are coordinating closely with Congress and other opposition leaders, marking a shift from a desire to carve out a separate path away from others.

Away from parliament, the AAP is also leading efforts to bring non-Congress and non-BJP parties under the “G-8 governance platform.” Earlier this month, that attempt hit a roadblock as the Kejriwal-proposed dinner conclave where CMs from Kerala, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Punjab were invited could not take place as many stayed away citing other commitments.

Said AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Secretary General (Organization) Sandeep Pathak, This invitation did not come overnight. This was done after many rounds of consultation. It is a work in progress