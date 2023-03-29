Mike Pence must testify about conversations he had with Donald Trump before Jan. 6, 2021, judge rules





A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify before a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump before Jan. 6, 2021, according to multiple sources familiar with a recent federal court ruling.

But the judge said in a decision that remains under seal that Pence can still refuse to answer questions related to his actions on January 6 even when he was Senate chairman for certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to one of the sources.

The decision by Chief Judge James Boasberg of the United States District Court in Washington, DC, adds to more than a dozen victories for Special Counsel Jack Smith forcing witnesses to testify before the grand jury, and is unusual in that it delves into the powers of the vice presidency as well as the separation of powers. Pence still has the option to appeal.

The former vice president said his team is evaluating the courts’ decision, telling Newsmaxs Greta Van Susteren in an interview on Tuesday that the requirements for my testimony going forward are currently under our review, and I will have more to say about that in the days ahead.

In the run-up to the Congressional certification vote, Pence has faced tremendous pressure from Trump and his allies to disrupt lawmakers’ plans to validate Joe Bidens’ victory. As Senate Speaker, Pence was tasked with presiding over the certification process.

Trump’s conversations with Pence in the days surrounding the insurgency have sparked keen interest for investigators investigating the attack. Although Pence declined to testify before the Jan. 6 House committee that investigated the insurgency, people in Trump’s orbit told the committee about a heated phone call he had with Pence on the day of the insurrection. attack during which he had insulted his vice-president.

Pence and Trump did not speak during the attack on the Capitol itself, in which many Trump supporters angrily searched for him, and Pence narrowly escaped the crowd heading for the Senate. .

Nicholas Luna, a former Trump special aide, told the committee he remembered Trump calling Pence a wimp. Luna said he remembered something to the effect that Trump said, I made the wrong decision four or five years ago.

And Julie Radford, Ivanka Trump’s former chief of staff, said she remembered Ivanka Trump telling her that her father had just had an upsetting conversation with the vice president.

Radford said he was told Trump called Pence the P-word, referring to a pejorative term.

For Pences, many of his public comments about his conversations with Trump in the days before and after the insurgency came in a memoir he released last year.

In the book, Pence wrote that Trump had told him in the days before the attack that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was too honest to try to overturn the election results.

The former vice president also said in the book that he asked his general counsel for a briefing on voter count law proceedings after Trump, in a Dec. 5 phone call, mentioned to the first time challenging the results of the elections to the House of Representatives.

Over the Dec. 21 luncheon, Pence wrote, he tried to push Trump to listen to the advice of White House advisory teams, rather than outside lawyers, a suggestion the then-president rejected.

And Pence wrote that Trump told him in a phone call on New Year’s Day: You’re too honest, predicting that hundreds of thousands will hate you and people will think you’re stupid.

Mr. President, I have no doubt there were irregularities and fraud, Pence wrote that he told Trump. It’s just a matter of who decides, and under the law who is Congress.

Smith is investigating Trump-aligned efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Smith subpoenaed Pence for testimony and documents earlier this year.

Days after the subpoena was announced, Pence and his advisers said the former vice president would challenge the subpoena under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects lawmakers from certain law enforcement actions related to their legislative functions.

I will fight the Biden DOJ subpoena to appear before the grand jury because I believe it is unconstitutional and unprecedented, Pence said at an event in February. He suggested that because he was also president of the Senate during the January 6 certification vote, the constitutional clause covered the conduct that investigators are examining.

The legal challenge took place in secret.

Pence’s claims, as he publicly described them, are considered new. His arguments drew criticism from a wide range of legal scholars, including former Justice Michael Luttig, a conservative legal luminary who publicly argued that Pence should certify election results.

Even though Pence fought the subpoena, he maintained his refusal to disrupt Congress’ certification of Bidens’ victory, as Trump has called on him to do.

This story has been updated with additional details.

