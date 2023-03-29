America can finally get rid of Donald Trump





Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

The US military began stripping its bases of their former Confederate names last week as Donald Trump faced a possible criminal indictment. The timing was no coincidence.

Neither calculation would have been possible if Trump were still president. The two have worked their way through government bureaucracy in the past two years since Trump left office and are now performing together as part of a growing repudiation of Trump and Trumpism.

The big question is whether Trump, who staged a surreal rally in Waco on Saturday, can stage a comeback and halt the nations’ efforts to move forward, or if he will ultimately be thrown into the dustbin of history. .

Trumps Waco event, the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign where thousands of MAGA fanatics cheered as the ex-president raged, came a day after a much smaller but larger event on a army base in Virginia.

In a modest ceremony Friday, Fort Pickett, named for Confederate General George Pickett, remembered as the losing commander of Picketts Charge, the doomed Confederate assault on Union lines at the Battle of Gettysburg, was was officially renamed Fort Barfoot, in honor of the Colonel. Van T. Barfoot, who won the Medal of Honor in Italy during World War II. Barfoot was awarded the medal for his actions on May 23, 1944, when he single-handedly shot down three German machine gun nests, capturing 17 German soldiers, then blew up a German tank with a bazooka.

It was the first time a U.S. Army base named after a Confederate had been renamed, marking an official repudiation of white supremacy by the U.S. military. Fort Pickett, now Fort Barfoot, is the first of nine Army bases to be renamed this year, as the Pentagon prepares to purge the Army of its tradition of commemorating Confederate fighters. The bases were originally named when they were built in the South in the first half of the 20th century. At the time, the Army agreed to name them after Confederates to satisfy southern white leaders, whose demands were part of a larger reassertion of Southern white supremacy during the Jim Crow era. .

Related

The Pentagon has resisted calls to change base names for years. They refused to do so after a 2015 shooting by a white supremacist at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina that killed nine people, and again after the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. . The pressure intensified following the social protest movement sparked by the 2020 killing of George Floyd, but Trump, then president, fiercely opposed it. Claiming Confederate names were part of the nation’s heritage, he attacked the Pentagon for even considering any changes. In June 2020, Trump tweeted: “These monumental and very powerful bases are now part of a great American heritage and a history of victory, victory and freedom.” In an interview with Fox News at the time, he said: We won two world wars, two world wars, beautiful world wars that were vicious and horrible, and we won them from Fort Bragg, we won them from all these forts. And now they want to throw those names away.

After Trump’s 2020 defeat, he vetoed legislation creating a commission to rename the bases, but Congress was ultimately able to overturn it. If Trump had been re-elected, he almost certainly would have continued to try to obstruct the name change efforts.

With Trump gone, the commission has completed its work, and many of the nation’s largest and most important military bases will receive new names this year; Fort Bragg in North Carolina, the base Trump talked about in 2020, will be renamed Fort Liberty at a tentatively scheduled event in June.

Photo: Steve Helber/AP

Fort Pickett’s renaming last week drew no protest and barely a whisper of criticism, aside from a few nasty comments on the Virginia National Guard’s Facebook page, which uses the base. Indeed, the lack of outrage appears to be just one more small sign that Trump’s power, and ability to generate anger outside of his dedicated base, is waning.

Trump’s mounting legal troubles pose a more direct threat to his power and constitute a more personal form of reckoning. Although some Republican pundits and political figures have claimed that Trump would regain his political strength by being indicted, the ex-presidents’ own fury at the prospect, which was on full display in Waco, reveals the truth: Trump is deeply afraid of finding himself. in prison. .

He has spent his life exploiting legal loopholes and has often managed to outlast his opponents. But his victories have mostly come in civil lawsuits when he was in business or when he was president and controlled the Justice Department. He never faced the kind of legal peril he does now.

Related

The threat seems to push him even further into the turn than ever. He now openly engages in full-throated conspiracy theories while inciting violence against his opponents; he staged his rally in Waco knowing it was planned in the midst of the 30th anniversary of the Branch Davidian complex’s federal headquarters there, which ended in a deadly government raid and fire that took a deep symbolism among far-right violent extremists.

Trump is so obsessed with the criminal investigations against him that there are now at least four ongoing that he talks about nothing else in public. Last week he viciously attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who appears likely to seek Trump’s indictment in connection with an alleged silent payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels during the presidential campaign. of 2016. Trump’s rhetoric once again excites his rabid supporters, just as it did during the Jan. 6 insurrection. After Trump publicly attacked Bragg last week, calling him, among other things, a degenerate psychopath, Braggs’ office received an envelope containing white powder and a typewritten death threat reading ALVIN: I WILL KILL YOU, followed by of 13 exclamation marks, according to the New York Times.

Trump’s public descent into vengeful fury plays well with his rage-fueled base. Other Republican politicians, even his likely GOP opponents in the 2024 presidential race, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are still so intimidated by Trump’s grip on the MAGA crowd that they refuse to confront him, he could therefore still win the Republican presidential nomination.

But this time he may be forced to campaign from a prison cell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theintercept.com/2023/03/28/confederate-army-base-rename-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related