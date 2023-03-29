Politics
Steeped in Orientalism, Western media have an obsessive compulsive disorder to slander India, PM Modi
New Delhi: It’s not just about BBC. There has never been a love lost between the foreign media and India’s right-wing, led by the world’s most popular head of state, Narendra Modi. Conversely, the world’s media, at least those who carry the torch, love the left-Congress ecosystem.
Another fact is that the world media has never come out of its Orientalist ignorance about India. India cannot be the place of a positive modern outlook, which is how the masked Western media has always eyed India.
These are truisms. It cannot be ignored when the global media played with India and its government during the Delhi riots following the anti-CAA unrest. Misreporting of the events of the riots was a hallmark of the Western press, particularly in the case of the brutal murder of intelligence officer Ankit Sharma.
While the BBC documentary about the Prime Minister of India was just one more example of the anti-India mentality of the popular Western media mental landscape, the way the world press came out to defend Rahul Gandhi against his conviction in the defamation case criminal for slandering the Modi surname is simply fantastic.
The entire journalistic ethic so vehemently professed by these same media has been thrown in the trash to give vent to ideological biases that have deliberately disrespected Indian law and courts.
Moreover, while Gandhi was punished according to law and then disqualified according to law, the impression these media tried to convey was that Gandhi’s offspring was a victim of the all-powerful Prime Minister Modi.
A simple glance at the headlines of some of the world’s best-known media on the matter will reveal their bias, requiring no logical reasoning.
Sky News carried an article, titled, Rahul Gandhi: Indian MP sentenced to two years in prison for defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The famous Guardian bore a similar title, as if it were part of a toolbox. It said: Rahul Gandhi convicted of defaming Narendra Modi.
THE New York Times said: Rahul Gandhi, who leads the main opposition party, was sentenced to two years in prison for a comment in 2019 criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi like the description of his article on the matter. (Mine in italics).
The Washington Post wrote: An Indian court on Thursday sentenced Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s largest opposition party, the Indian National Congress, and descendant of former prime ministers, to two years in prison after being convicted of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech at a campaign rally in 2019. (emphasis mine)
Now, what could be the reason for this misrepresentation? The case was not filed by the Prime Minister. It was filed by an individual, although linked to the ruling BJP. Complainant felt bad at Rahul Gandhis hurtful remarks that slandered an entire community, an OBC community that uses the surname Modi.
Claimant Purnesh Modi had stated: I belong to Modhwanik Ghanchi community which bears Modi surname. The defamatory remarks of Rahul Gandhi had hurt our feelings.
Where is PM Modi in all this? The case was not about defaming the Prime Minister at all, yet the Western press tried to portray it that way.
Let us come to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, following the law of the country which stipulates that any legislator sentenced to two years or more in prison automatically loses his status as a member of the lodge.
THE Guardianthe article was titled: India’s opposition leader expelled from parliament after being convicted of defamation.
Mark the word expelled used in place of disqualification; mark the attempt to create a discourse opposed to the facts.
THE New York Times published an article on the matter, titled, Expelling Rahul Gandhi from parliament, Modi’s allies thwart a prominent rival.
Again, look at the suggestion: Rahul Gandhi expelled, not disqualified according to law.
THE Washington Post too followed the same script, and therefore the choice of words remains the same. His article was titled, Indian opposition leader Gandhi expelled from parliament after conviction.
One can only conclude that there seems to be an anti-Modi, anti-India and pro-Congress pro-left toolkit in action.
These are just a few examples. If one just scours the Internet and sees Western publications, almost all of them use the same terminology, suggesting that Rahul Gandhi has been wronged, that he is the victim of a witch hunt. Conversely, the attempt is to portray PM Modi as having scripted a major plot to annihilate a very powerful adversary.
Even those who sympathize with Rahul Gandhi in India do not go so far as to present him as a threat to the BJP or the Prime Minister.
And, yes, the last time I checked, expelled finally gave way to expelled.
If it is not an ideological bias, then the Ministry of External Affairs of India must give these media a crash course in Indian law and politics when they can give one to the Taliban.
