Shehbaz Sharif asks Parliament to act against Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at the start of a conference on Pakistan’s resilience to climate change in Geneva on January 9, 2023. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

From: Pramod Thomas

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Parliament on Tuesday (28) to act against his predecessor Imran Khan following accusations that his party was involved in violence which erupted when police tried to arrest him for alleged corruption.

The clashes took place earlier in March after Khan’s supporters blocked police and paramilitary forces from detaining him over allegations he illegally sold state gifts during his 2018 term as prime minister. 22. He denies any wrongdoing.

Last week, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked for a parliamentary decision empowering authorities to crack down on Khan’s party and its supporters.

“Have you ever seen law enforcement officers go and serve a subpoena on someone and then be attacked with petrol bombs?” Sharif asked lawmakers in a livestreamed speech.

“I appeal to this parliament to take care of these things immediately. This house must act today if we are to save Pakistan,” he said, adding, “Enough is enough. Now the law must take its course.

Sharif did not specify what action he wanted parliament to take against Khan.

Some of Sharif’s ministers called for the banning of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, but it was unclear whether the government was asking parliament for this.

Sharif’s coalition government, which took office after a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year ousted former cricketer star Khan, has alleged that Khan’s supporters include Islamist militants.

Since his impeachment, Khan has been calling for early elections and organizing demonstrations across the country to defend his cause.

Clashes between Khan’s supporters and security forces have sparked a new flare-up of political instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, which is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

Khan claimed that the government and the powerful military were trying to prevent him from contesting the next elections, due in November. The government and the army deny

This. If found guilty in any case, Khan could be disqualified from the vote.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s human rights commission on Tuesday reprimanded warring political parties for undermining democracy.

“We are aware that there is a very threatening and irresponsible opposition here which has used violence, humiliated the police and destroyed public order,” commission chair Hina Jilani told a conference. release in Lahore.

“Despite this, we are compelled to say that we do not expect such behavior from the state and government, which includes retaliatory, vindictive and vengeful action.”

Khan dissolved the two local parliaments he controlled earlier this year in a bid to disrupt Sharif’s government.

Interim governments, which are severely limited in their day-to-day operations, are in place in the two dissolved parliaments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Under the constitution, elections must be held within 90 days, a deadline just weeks away. However, the electoral commission refused to set a date after the army said it was unable to provide security.

The election date is now tied to legal wrangling.

“The dissolution of the assemblies was a very dangerous and incorrect political strategy in my view, and there was an agenda behind it,” Jilani said of Khan’s decision.

“Despite this, we believe that regular elections in Pakistan are extremely important.”

Khan sent his MPs back to the upper house on Tuesday, a year after he was ousted in a vote of no confidence and ordered his allies to abandon parliament.

He has since been harassed in dozens of court cases, including for sedition and under Pakistan’s counter-terrorism law.

“Ultimately, the crux of the current crisis is political, not legal,” Jilani, a Supreme Court attorney, said in a statement.

“There is no choice for the political opposition and the government but to hold a serious and meaningful dialogue in parliament to resolve this issue for the overall benefit of the Pakistani people.”

(Agencies)

