Trump campaign issues mob-style warning to anyone considering working for Ron DeSantis





Ron DeSantis has yet to announce his 2024 candidacy for the White House, but one person acting as the governor of Florida is already his contender is Donald Trump. In recent months, the ex-president has: claimed DeSantis tearfully begged him for an endorsement in 2018; said Governor would work at a Pizza Hut if it wasn’t for him; called DeSantis A WHEELCHAIR ABOVE THE CLIFF KIND OF GUY; implied that DeSantis cared for teenage girls while working as a high school teacher; and, it seems, spent a good chunk of his time coming up with derogatory nicknames about his would-be rival, including one that apparently takes aim at both DeSantiss’ height and genitals. And now the Trump campaign has apparently issued a mob-style warning to anyone even considering the idea of ​​working for the governor.

RealClearPolitics reports that the Trump team has made it known that anyone who has worked for DeSantis in recent days, or plans to do so in the future, whether in his Florida office or during his presidential campaign, will be persona non grata s he later tries to gain employment with Trump. Now is the time to choose, a source close to the ex-president told the outlet. If you work for the Ron DeSantis presidential race, you will not work for the Trump campaign or in the Trump White House. While this level of pettiness was nothing new for Trump, who as president routinely fired people via Twitter, publicly lashed out at former employees and demanded undying loyalty above all else, this is obviously not a great way to run a presidential campaign or administration.

It is the American people who will ultimately decide who will be the next president and many people see through these desperate pleas for allegiance and instead want there to be a substantive debate about the future of our great country, a popular conservative organizer told RealClearPolitics. If Trump wins, hell has to hire the best people possible, said Mick Mulvaney, who served as Trump’s third (but not last!) chief of staff. Whoever advises him to exclude people who support other Republicans in a primary has no idea how to run a government.

During his rally in Waco, Texas over the weekend, which was even criticized by the gang of *Fox & Friends* Trump repeated his claim that DeSantis had been relegated to the junk of political history without the approval of the then presidents, telling the crowd he took pity on the guy when he showed up with tears in his eyes, [and] had almost nothing in the polls. (After the rally, he told reporters that if it weren’t for him, the governor of Florida would probably have [be] working at a cigar store or a law firm.) During an interview with Sean Hannity this week, Trump, for at least the third time, insisted that DeSantis cry in front of him.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

On Monday, a new poll from the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and the Harris gave the ex-president a 26-point lead over DeSantis. On the other hand, citing polls from Iowa and New Hampshire, Axios noted Sunday that DeSantis performed better in early states where voters were more attentive.

Ladies and gentlemen, the modern Republican Party

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/03/donald-trump-ron-desantis-blacklist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related